Bulgarian Drone Maker Eyes Role in Europe’s 'Drone Wall' Defense Plan

The Bulgarian drone manufacturer Dronamics, best known for its cargo drones, is shifting part of its focus toward defense after years of staying away from military applications. According to co-founder and CEO Svilen Rangelov, this decision follows the European Union’s growing interest in investing in defense technologies and strengthening its security capacities. Speaking on Bloomberg TV Bulgaria, Rangelov explained that Brussels now has both the ambition and the budget to support such projects, and this change has pushed the company to open discussions with defense partners.

Rangelov confirmed that Dronamics is already holding talks with European-level representatives, including national ministries and institutions, to potentially contribute to the EU’s “drone wall” initiative. The European Commission recently proposed building such a system to counter repeated violations of EU airspace, particularly after Russian drones crossed into European territory. Positioned on NATO and the EU’s eastern flank, Bulgaria could play a strategic role in this effort, and Rangelov argued that Dronamics is capable of offering air-based surveillance to complement ground-based detection systems.

He stressed that, given its technical know-how, Dronamics is the only European company currently able to provide drones of this size and capability that are fully designed for large-scale use. Built originally for cargo purposes, the drones feature cost-efficient design and unique functionalities, such as aerial firefighting capabilities. Crucially, all critical components are manufactured in Europe - avoiding reliance on American or Chinese suppliers - and the carbon material used comes from a factory in France. Unlike other European projects, which remain at the concept stage, Dronamics already has drones that are built, flown, and tested repeatedly.

The company recently secured up to €30 million in equity financing through the Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP). This funding represents 10% of the entire annual budget of the program, which is dedicated to keeping strategic technologies within Europe. Rangelov noted that this sum will serve as a cornerstone for raising significantly larger amounts in the company’s next funding round, making private investors more confident in supporting the project.

He also commented on Europe’s broader ambition to achieve technological sovereignty. Drawing a comparison with Tesla’s factories in Berlin and Shanghai, Rangelov said that the construction timelines show Europe can move quickly when there is political will. He highlighted new deregulatory measures under discussion in the EU defense sector, including accelerated approval of permits for production facilities in as little as 60 days. In his words, the global race leaves Europe with “no time to waste” if it wants to stay strong and united.

Parallel to its defense sector engagement, Dronamics is also strengthening its industrial partnerships. The company has entered into a strategic collaboration with Kawasaki Motors, which, beyond its motorcycles, has deep expertise in aviation and engine manufacturing. Kawasaki engineers have already visited Bulgaria several times, and both sides see strong potential in integrating Kawasaki’s lightweight, powerful engines into Dronamics’ drones. This cooperation opens the possibility of producing a fully “Japanese version” of the aircraft tailored to the local market.

Until now, Dronamics relied primarily on Austrian-made Rotax engines, widely used in small aircraft and military drones by countries such as Israel, Turkey, and the United States. The partnership with Kawasaki is not meant to replace existing engines but to expand the portfolio and ensure flexibility. According to Rangelov, it is standard practice for aircraft manufacturers to work with multiple engine options.

By broadening its strategic partnerships and positioning itself within the EU’s defense agenda, Dronamics is moving from a niche cargo-focused company into a potential pillar of Europe’s security and industrial sovereignty. The combination of EU funding, growing defense demand, and international cooperation could mark a turning point for Bulgaria’s most prominent drone manufacturer.

