Snowfall on Vitosha Managed Efficiently as Municipality Maintains Readiness

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 12:28
Bulgaria: Snowfall on Vitosha Managed Efficiently as Municipality Maintains Readiness @Sofia Municipality

The first snowfall of the season covered Vitosha overnight. In response, Sofia Municipality teams immediately dispatched crews to sand and treat the two main mountain routes: Dragalevtsi to Aleko hut and Boyana to Zlatnite Mostove. Authorities report that the situation remains calm, with no fallen branches or other obstacles affecting traffic. Municipal teams continue to monitor the conditions closely and remain ready to respond if needed.

The swift and efficient reaction reflects reforms introduced last winter to improve snow removal organization and oversight, following challenges with previous contracts. Key measures implemented last season continue to ensure smooth operations this year:

Stricter oversight and penalties: Contractors are now held accountable for the quality of their work, with payments withheld for substandard snow removal.

Higher operational standards: The municipality has mandated more suitable winter equipment for mountain roads and more frequent sand treatments by contractors.

Nighttime cleaning operations: Roads to Aleko hut and Zlatnite Mostove are closed to traffic from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., allowing for thorough clearing and widening of roadways without interference.

Enhanced coordination: A continuous communication system connects Municipal Police teams, the Urban Mobility Center (UMC), ski schools, and the hut community, enabling rapid response to any signals or incidents.

Preventive safety measures: Teams have also removed hazardous overhanging trees along certain road sections to minimize risks for visitors, even beyond typical municipal obligations.

Sofia Municipality urges all drivers heading to Vitosha to prepare for winter conditions, including using winter tires and chains, and to follow traffic and parking guidance from officials on site.

The municipal administration emphasizes that these measures are part of a broader vision to make Vitosha safe and accessible year-round, ensuring both residents and visitors can enjoy the mountain in all seasons.

