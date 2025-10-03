Sofia to Participate in European Homeless Census for the First Time

For the first time, Sofia will be included in the European Commission’s annual homeless census, which has been conducted across Europe since 2007, BNR reported. In Bulgaria, the initiative is organized jointly by the Sofia Municipality and the Institute for Population and Human Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. The data collected will provide an overview of the number of homeless people in the city and offer a foundation for developing targeted social policies.

Silvia Vasileva, chairwoman of the Health and Social Development Foundation, which works with vulnerable populations, explained in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that homeless people can be categorized into six groups. The first group consists of individuals without any housing who sleep outdoors and are the most visible. The second group includes those who have access only to overnight shelters. The third group comprises residents of temporary accommodation centers, where stays can last for several months. The fourth group includes people in institutions such as hospitals or prisons who remain longer due to the absence of a home to return to. The fifth group lives in unconventional housing like cars, caravans, or makeshift shelters. Finally, the sixth group is composed of people who are forced to live with relatives or friends.

A study conducted in five Central and Eastern European countries - Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria - highlights the significant obstacles homeless individuals face in accessing stable housing and healthcare. Vasileva noted that people living in unconventional housing are particularly vulnerable, with entire families often residing without electricity or running water.

The research also found that over 80% of homeless people have experienced severe trauma in their lives, which continues to affect them. Mental health issues are widespread, and many lack access to healthcare altogether. Vasileva emphasized that NGOs cannot provide permanent and secure housing, citing the “Horizont do obed” program, a pilot project funded by the European Commission, as an example of temporary support measures.

In Sofia, the availability of municipal housing remains insufficient. Vasileva highlighted good practices such as subsidized housing, where financial support is offered to help vulnerable individuals rent homes. She also pointed out that homeless people face severe discrimination, particularly when landlords refuse to rent to them, creating further barriers to stable living conditions.

Source: BNR interview