Greece to Offer Discounts on Over 1,000 Food Products Starting October 10

Starting October 10, Greek consumers will benefit from discounts on more than 1,000 food products, following an agreement between the Ministry of Development and representatives of the country’s supermarkets and food industry. The reductions will be in place at least until the end of 2025, with a potential extension through March 2026. Authorities have encouraged supermarket chains to limit their average profit margins to enable deeper discounts on additional products.

The discounts are expected to range between 5% and 10% on average, with some items potentially seeing reductions exceeding 10%. Suppliers are due to submit the first list of products included in the promotion to the ministry by Sunday.

Further technical matters, including the labeling of discounted goods and compliance with the Code of Conduct, will be discussed in upcoming meetings between retailers and ministry representatives. The aim is to ensure that the initiative is clearly marked for consumers, though individual supermarket chains will have the option to choose the color of their promotional labels. Additionally, stores will display posters to inform shoppers about the discounted products.

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos, speaking after Wednesday’s meeting with supermarket and food industry representatives, described the initiative as both necessary and positive. He urged retailers to reduce average profits to enable price cuts on an even wider range of goods for a longer period, noting that the measure is intended to assist households facing financial difficulties. The minister emphasized that this initiative is a matter of social responsibility and cohesion.