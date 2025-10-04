Bulgarian Regulators Clear Uni Energy Acquisition of Gazprom-Linked Nis Petrol

The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) in Bulgaria has approved a concentration in the fuel retail sector, allowing Uni Energy to acquire full control over Nis Petrol EOOD, BGNES reported. Following an investigation, the CPC concluded that the deal would not significantly hinder competition in the retail fuel market, where there is a horizontal overlap between the companies’ activities.

The analysis of file CPC-690/2025 showed that the combined market share of Uni Energy and Nis Petrol is minimal and will remain below levels that could raise concerns about effective competition. Numerous competitors operate at both national and regional levels, ensuring competitive pressure on the newly formed group.

The review also found that Nis Petrol’s warehouse has limited capacity compared to other market participants and is used solely for internal operations, with no market presence. The company’s share in storage of automotive gasoline and diesel is negligible, and its influence in fuel production, import, and wholesale markets is also minimal. Therefore, the transaction is not expected to create anti-competitive effects or restrict access for current or potential competitors across vertically related markets.

The full text of the CPC decision is publicly available in its electronic register at https://reg.cpc.bg/.

Earlier in August, Uni Energy aimed to acquire Nis Petrol’s network of Gazprom-branded gas stations in Bulgaria, which are owned by the Serbian company NIS, controlled by Gazprom. In response, the CPC opened proceedings to review the deal.

Uni Energy is an established wholesale and retail fuel trader and a shareholder in Avia Bulgaria, which also operates gas stations in the country. At the end of July, NIS’s Board of Directors approved the sale of its Bulgarian operations, citing challenges in its downstream business.

NIS operates 22 Gazprom-branded gas stations in Bulgaria. In the first half of 2025, the company held a 2.6% share of the overall motor fuel market and 1.9% of the retail segment in Bulgaria. Earlier this year, NIS indicated that it was considering exiting Bulgaria and Romania, where it owns 19 gas stations, due to operational difficulties, although no further details were provided about the Romanian market.

Historically, Serbia sold 51% of NIS to Gazpromneft in 2008 for €400 million. In May 2022, Gazpromneft transferred 6% of this stake back to Gazprom, the parent company not subject to EU sanctions. NIS remains Serbia’s only company engaged in oil exploration, production, and processing at the Pančevo refinery, which is also owned by Gazpromneft, as well as natural gas extraction.