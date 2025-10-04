Bulgarian Regulators Clear Uni Energy Acquisition of Gazprom-Linked Nis Petrol

Business » ENERGY | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 13:41
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Regulators Clear Uni Energy Acquisition of Gazprom-Linked Nis Petrol

The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) in Bulgaria has approved a concentration in the fuel retail sector, allowing Uni Energy to acquire full control over Nis Petrol EOOD, BGNES reported. Following an investigation, the CPC concluded that the deal would not significantly hinder competition in the retail fuel market, where there is a horizontal overlap between the companies’ activities.

The analysis of file CPC-690/2025 showed that the combined market share of Uni Energy and Nis Petrol is minimal and will remain below levels that could raise concerns about effective competition. Numerous competitors operate at both national and regional levels, ensuring competitive pressure on the newly formed group.

The review also found that Nis Petrol’s warehouse has limited capacity compared to other market participants and is used solely for internal operations, with no market presence. The company’s share in storage of automotive gasoline and diesel is negligible, and its influence in fuel production, import, and wholesale markets is also minimal. Therefore, the transaction is not expected to create anti-competitive effects or restrict access for current or potential competitors across vertically related markets.

The full text of the CPC decision is publicly available in its electronic register at https://reg.cpc.bg/.

Earlier in August, Uni Energy aimed to acquire Nis Petrol’s network of Gazprom-branded gas stations in Bulgaria, which are owned by the Serbian company NIS, controlled by Gazprom. In response, the CPC opened proceedings to review the deal.

Uni Energy is an established wholesale and retail fuel trader and a shareholder in Avia Bulgaria, which also operates gas stations in the country. At the end of July, NIS’s Board of Directors approved the sale of its Bulgarian operations, citing challenges in its downstream business.

NIS operates 22 Gazprom-branded gas stations in Bulgaria. In the first half of 2025, the company held a 2.6% share of the overall motor fuel market and 1.9% of the retail segment in Bulgaria. Earlier this year, NIS indicated that it was considering exiting Bulgaria and Romania, where it owns 19 gas stations, due to operational difficulties, although no further details were provided about the Romanian market.

Historically, Serbia sold 51% of NIS to Gazpromneft in 2008 for €400 million. In May 2022, Gazpromneft transferred 6% of this stake back to Gazprom, the parent company not subject to EU sanctions. NIS remains Serbia’s only company engaged in oil exploration, production, and processing at the Pančevo refinery, which is also owned by Gazpromneft, as well as natural gas extraction.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIS, CPC, Bulgaria, Uni Energy

Related Articles:

Breakthrough for INSAIT at the Leading Global AI and Robotics Conference – CoRL 2025

A team of INSAIT, part of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski,” achieved a historic success by being one of only two teams to qualify for RoboArena

Society | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Varna Becomes the Stage for Bulgaria’s Only Motor Show of 2025

From October 9 to 12, the seaside capital will host the Varna Motor Show 2025 – the largest and sole automotive exhibition in Bulgaria this year

Society | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

After Nearly Two Decades, Bulgaria Set to Close “OMO-Ilinden” Cases

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev told the National Assembly that Bulgaria is on the verge of a historic milestone

Politics | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Global Acclaim for Bulgaria: GATE Institute Wins Seoul Smart City Prize 2025

GATE Institute at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” has earned international recognition by winning the Seoul Smart City Prize 2025 in the Tech-InnovaCity

Society | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Torrential Rain to Continue Across Bulgaria for 24 Hours

Heavy rains will persist in Bulgaria over the next 24 hours as a slow-moving Mediterranean cyclone continues to affect the region, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) warns

Society » Environment | October 3, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Bulgaria Awaits Arrival of Two More F-16 Block 70 Jets Soon

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced at today’s parliamentary blitz control that two additional F-16 Block 70 fighters, currently in Portugal, are expected to arrive in Bulgaria imminently

Politics » Defense | October 3, 2025, Friday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Launches New Black Sea Drilling, Eyes 30% State Revenue from Gas

Bulgaria has commenced a new round of drilling in the Black Sea aimed at extracting natural gas

Business » Energy | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 08:23

Bulgaria's PM Warns: Botas Deal Threatens Bulgargaz and National Energy Stability

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov described the contract with the Turkish state energy company Botas as a significant problem for Bulgaria’s energy sector, highlighting its long-term financial impact on Bulgargaz

Business » Energy | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Bulgaria to Become Europe’s Gas Gateway: Minister Details U.S. LNG Plans and Russian Exit

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov emphasized that Bulgaria is set to become a crucial gateway for American liquefied natural gas to reach Central Europe

Business » Energy | September 29, 2025, Monday // 09:06

Bulgaria’s Wind Farms Use Just 0.1% of Agricultural Land, Debunking Myths

Disinformation around renewable energy sources has fueled misconceptions about wind turbines

Business » Energy | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 13:16

Germany and France Target Russian Lukoil, Raising Stakes for Bulgaria

Germany and France are advocating for the inclusion of Russian oil giant Lukoil in the European Union’s upcoming 19th sanctions package targeting Russia over the war in Ukraine

Business » Energy | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 12:36

Bulgaria’s Energy Minister: Russian or Belarusian Firms Cannot Own Strategic Sites in the Country

Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov confirmed that a government-adopted screening mechanism ensures companies from Russia and Belarus cannot acquire strategic assets in the country

Business » Energy | September 5, 2025, Friday // 13:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria