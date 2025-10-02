'I Have Been Kidnapped,' Says Bulgarian Citizen Detained by Israeli Forces (VIDEO)

Bulgarian citizen Vasil Dimitrov has been detained by the Israeli Navy after boats of the Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla were intercepted, according to a video message he released, bTV reported. In the recording, Dimitrov, from Sofia, stated: “My name is Vasil Dimitrov and I am from Sofia, Bulgaria. If you watch this video, I have been kidnapped by the Israeli occupation forces and I am being held against my will.” He called on the Bulgarian government to act, urging them to “stop its sympathy for Israel and take me home” and decrying what he described as genocide in Gaza.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has so far declined to comment on the incident. Dimitrov’s name was earlier shared on the official Instagram account of the flotilla. Israeli authorities reported that the flotilla boats were intercepted safely and that the crew and passengers were taken to an Israeli port. Those detained included environmental activist Greta Thunberg and other foreign citizens. The Global Sumud flotilla condemned the interception as illegal and an “act of desperation,” while the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that the vessels had been warned about violating a naval blockade.

Further reading: Bulgarian Among Those Detained as Israeli Navy Blocks Gaza Aid Flotilla

Bulgaria has already established contact with Israeli authorities regarding Dimitrov. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, speaking in Copenhagen at the European Political Community meeting, confirmed that Israel has been informed of the presence of a Bulgarian citizen among those detained. Zhelyazkov emphasized that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tracking the flotilla since its departure.

“The participants themselves are aware that martial law has been declared in Israel, so the risk is understood and taken consciously,” Zhelyazkov said. He added that Bulgaria has requested that Israel respect international law in handling the case and that more information will be available once the Bulgarian consul visits Dimitrov.

According to Israeli authorities, all those detained are unharmed and in good health, and plans are in place to deport the flotilla’s crew and passengers. The list of detained individuals includes citizens from Italy, Greece, Turkey, Sweden, Brazil, Austria, Malaysia, and Bulgaria, underscoring the international nature of the mission.

Zhelyazkov stressed that while Bulgaria is monitoring the situation, participants in missions related to Gaza must consider the heightened risks due to martial law in Israel. The government’s engagement aims to ensure the safety of Dimitrov and adherence to legal norms throughout the resolution of the situation.