European Commission Plans Full Defense Readiness, Drone Neutralization Key Priority

The European Commission is set to unveil a comprehensive roadmap for the EU’s defense readiness by 2030 within the next two weeks, European Council President Antonio Costa announced following the informal meeting of EU leaders in Copenhagen.

One of the flagship projects highlighted by the Commission aims to protect the EU’s eastern borders through a rapid-response system capable of detecting, intercepting, and neutralizing drones. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described this initiative, known as the “drone wall,” as a measure drawing heavily on lessons learned from Ukraine’s experience. The project is intended to address the full spectrum of threats along the Union’s eastern flank.

EU leaders expressed broad support for the majority of proposed flagship projects designed to bolster the Union’s security. Costa emphasized the strategic importance of these initiatives, particularly for countries situated on the eastern flank, including Bulgaria. Von der Leyen added that the roadmap will include very specific targets for 2030, ensuring measurable progress in defense preparedness.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, whose country currently holds the EU Council’s rotating presidency, underscored the need to step up both drone production and counter-drone capabilities. She stressed the importance of establishing a European anti-drone network capable of detecting and neutralizing intrusions, while leveraging the technological innovations already applied in Ukraine. Frederiksen highlighted the goal of creating a European ecosystem that fosters cutting-edge solutions in drone defense.

In addition to the drone-focused initiatives, discussions are ongoing regarding a potential reparations loan to Ukraine using funds derived from frozen Russian assets. Von der Leyen noted that deliberations will continue, addressing concerns raised by countries such as Belgium, which holds a significant portion of these assets. She emphasized that Belgium should not be expected to shoulder this responsibility alone.

The EU’s commitment to neutralizing unauthorized drones entering its airspace was further reinforced by Von der Leyen. She described the Eastern Flank Shield, which encompasses the drone wall, as a central component of the Union’s defense strategy, aimed at ensuring rapid detection, interception, and, if necessary, destruction of hostile drones.

Costa reiterated that the upcoming roadmap will lay out concrete steps and milestones to achieve full defense readiness by 2030. The European Commission’s plan and the support of member states reflect a unified effort to strengthen security, protect the eastern borders, and learn from ongoing conflicts in Ukraine to anticipate emerging threats.

Frederiksen concluded by emphasizing that Europe must enhance both offensive and defensive drone capabilities, ensuring that the EU develops innovative technological solutions for comprehensive protection. Von der Leyen confirmed that the roadmap will integrate these initiatives into a cohesive strategy, providing a structured approach for the next decade.

