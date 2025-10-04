PM Zhelyazkov Confirms Bulgaria’s Role in Europe's 'Drone Wall'

Bulgaria’s involvement in the European “drone wall” was a key topic at the informal summit of European Union leaders in Copenhagen. The country was represented by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, who discussed the plans and Bulgaria’s participation on Nova TV, providing further details.

The summit follows a recent incident in which French authorities stopped a Russian-flagged vessel and detained two individuals suspected of launching drones near Denmark, which had caused the temporary closure of Copenhagen’s airspace. Such events have prompted EU leaders to consider building a “drone wall,” a special air shield designed for early warning, tracking, and neutralization of unmanned aerial threats. Bulgaria has been identified as a priority participant, with final decisions expected at the regular European Council summit at the end of November.

The proposed “drone wall” is part of programs supported by favorable loans, meaning the estimated €150 billion cost for participating countries will not be overly burdensome for national budgets. The European Commission has outlined four main points for the system: early warning using satellite technology, detection of drones, and the authorization to neutralize threats. While the focus is primarily on the Eastern Flank, discussions continue, and full details are still being shaped. Some countries, notably Germany and France, have expressed reservations about the project.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov emphasized the importance of building comprehensive early warning, tracking, interception, and neutralization capabilities in line with NATO standards to protect the Eastern Flank. He highlighted that the EU’s Eastern Flank largely coincides with NATO’s, and its protection is a proactive measure in response to Russian provocations near member state borders. Zhelyazkov stressed the importance of a 360-degree security approach, ensuring the Union is not protected from only one direction. He added that Bulgaria will participate through projects applied for under the European Safe mechanism.

On another EU matter, Zhelyazkov addressed the proposal by European Council President Antonio Costa to shift certain EU decisions, such as enlargement, from unanimity to a qualified majority. He reiterated Bulgaria’s position that unanimity ensures trust in the EU and that changing this on sensitive issues, including the multiannual financial framework or Western Balkans enlargement, could set a harmful precedent.

Former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev commented on the feasibility of the drone wall, noting on NOVA NEWS that it cannot be completed within a year. Tagarev explained that the creation of a full-fledged system of early warning, interception, and neutralization is complex, requiring significant technological, organizational, and command infrastructure that does not yet exist in Bulgaria or on the Eastern Flank. While a network of sensors could be established within a year to gather and process information, deploying effective drone countermeasures will take longer.

Tagarev highlighted the challenges of rapidly saturating the Eastern Flank with functional anti-drone systems, citing that Ukrainian forces have already experienced massive coordinated drone attacks involving over 800 aircraft in a few hours. He noted that many military units have yet to encounter advanced interceptor drones.

Regarding funding, Tagarev suggested two main options: allocation through the White Paper on European Defense, which allows member states to bypass certain budget constraints, or loans from the European Commission. About €3 billion has been earmarked for Bulgaria, with repayments beginning after ten years.