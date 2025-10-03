Will Be Meeting Xi Jinping in Four Weeks, Says Trump

World | Author: ANI |October 2, 2025, Thursday // 11:27
Bulgaria: Will Be Meeting Xi Jinping in Four Weeks, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in four weeks, with the soybean issue expected to be a key topic of their discussions.

Trump highlighted that American farmers are being "hurt" as China, for "negotiating reasons," is not purchasing soybeans, and he pledged to support them.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "The Soybean Farmers of our Country are being hurt because China is, for 'negotiating' reasons only, not buying. We've made so much money on Tariffs, that we are going to take a small portion of that money, and help our Farmers. I WILL NEVER LET OUR FARMERS DOWN! Sleepy Joe Biden didn't enforce our Agreement with China, where they were going to purchase Billions of Dollars of our Farm Product, but Soybeans, in particular. It's all going to work out very well. I LOVE OUR PATRIOTS, AND EVERY FARMER IS EXACTLY THAT! I'll be meeting with President Xi, of China, in four weeks, and Soybeans will be a major topic of discussion. MAKE SOYBEANS, AND OTHER ROW CROPS, GREAT AGAIN!"

This comes after Trump, on September 20, announced that Chinese President Xi had approved the TikTok deal, allowing the video-sharing platform to continue operating in the United States.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, "I had a good call with President Xi. He approved the TikTok deal. We look forward to getting the deal closed. We have to get it signed; it could be a formality. The TikTok deal is on its way, and the investors are getting ready."

Trump emphasized that the US would maintain "tight control" over the app, describing the arrangement as a "very good deal" for Washington.

"We are going to have very tight control. It is an amazing thing that has been created... I am a little prejudiced because I frankly did so well on it. It got me numbers that nobody has ever even heard before. The young people of this country want it. The parents of the young people want it badly. So we were able to work out a deal with China. It's a very good deal for us. I hope it's a good deal for them... These are American investors... They are very famous people financially. They'll have control of it. I want to thank President Xi because he was a gentleman. We just had a good relationship," Trump added.

Source: ANI

