Death Тoll Reaches 69 in Philippines Еarthquake

World | Author: ANI |October 2, 2025, Thursday // 11:16
Bulgaria: Death Тoll Reaches 69 in Philippines Еarthquake

At least 69 people have been confirmed dead and more than 150 injured after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the central Philippine island province of Cebu, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake hit at 9:59 p.m. local time on Tuesday (13:59 GMT) near the northern tip of Cebu Island, close to the city of Bogo, which has a population of about 90,000 residents. The initial tremor was followed by four additional earthquakes of magnitude 5 or higher in the region.

Rafaelito Alejandro, deputy administrator of the Philippines Office of Civil Defence, confirmed the updated death toll on Wednesday, noting a sharp increase from the 26 fatalities previously reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

"We are receiving additional numbers of reported casualties so this thing is very fluid. We are receiving reports (that) as high as 60 individuals are reported to have perished in this earthquake," Alejandro told reporters in Manila.

Local news outlets reported that a "state of calamity" has been declared in parts of Cebu.

The powerful quake caused widespread power outages and structural damage, bringing down buildings across the affected areas. The Cebu provincial government issued a call on its official Facebook page for medical volunteers to assist with relief efforts.

"We are still assessing the damage," Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro said in a video posted on social media. "But it could be worse than we think," she added, noting that she has been in contact with the president's office to request additional aid.

Baricuatro later confirmed that an unspecified number of houses and a hospital were damaged and that emergency medical teams were being deployed to provide treatment for those injured.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology advised residents in Cebu, Leyte, and Biliran provinces to stay away from the coast due to a "minor sea level disturbance" and to remain alert for unusual waves.

Tags: еarthquake, death toll, Philippines

