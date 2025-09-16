Several Feared Trapped in Indonesia School Building Collapse

Shocking School Incident in Bulgaria: Ninth-Grader Opens Fire During Recess
A ninth-grade student at the Stefan Karadzha Sports School in Haskovo has been detained by police after firing a gun at the school during recess
At least 91 people remain trapped beneath the rubble following the collapse of a school in Indonesia, Al Jazeera reported, citing an official statement.
Earlier estimates from the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) had placed the number of those trapped at 38, but the figure has since been revised upward.
According to BNPB, rescuers have detected signs of life from at least six individuals who have been trapped for nearly two days.
"Rescue efforts are currently being carried out manually by digging holes and openings to evacuate survivors," the agency said in a Facebook post, explaining that the use of heavy machinery could cause further collapse.
The statement added that through narrow gaps, emergency teams have been able to deliver food and water to sustain the trapped victims.
The official death toll from the collapse of the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School currently stands at three. Nearly 100 people have been reported injured, of whom 70 have been discharged from hospital, while 26 remain under medical care. These figures do not include those still trapped under the debris.
The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Sidoarjo, East Java, while students—mostly teenage boys—and staff were gathered for prayers.
More than 300 personnel from BNPB, the military, and the national police have been deployed to conduct the rescue, described as painstaking and extremely risky.
"If the assessment concludes there are no more survivors, the next phase will involve the use of heavy equipment to recover deceased victims still trapped," BNPB stated.
Authorities have attributed the collapse to the failure of the building’s foundational pillars during unauthorised construction work on an upper floor.
