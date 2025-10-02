Bulgaria's Borissov: 'The World Is Heading Towards War'

Politics | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 10:20
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Borissov: 'The World Is Heading Towards War'

GERB leader Boyko Borissov warned today that the world is “confidently heading towards war,” describing the current global security situation as extremely alarming. Speaking in parliament ahead of a vote to curb the president’s authority over the appointment of Bulgaria’s security service chiefs, he underlined that relations between Russia and the United States, as well as between Russia and Europe, have reached a critical low.

Borissov stressed that until now President Rumen Radev has appointed the heads of the services entirely on his own, raising suspicions among political circles. According to him, the president often blocks appointments he does not approve of, while the services must function without interruption given the seriousness of the international situation. He pointed to the ongoing war in Ukraine as a particular source of concern, warning that the risk of escalation is very real.

The aggression that Russia is carrying out is monstrous and relentless,Borissov stated, noting that the recent interruption of electricity to Chernobyl following strikes further illustrates the seriousness of the crisis. He argued that the actions and responses of the United States and Europe will not bring calm, and for this reason Bulgaria must ensure that its services are strong, effective, and well-prepared. He also spoke of widespread hybrid threats, sabotage attempts, and other hostile operations that require vigilance.

Turning to domestic issues, Borissov once again criticized the energy contract signed with Botas during a caretaker government appointed by President Radev, claiming that it costs Bulgaria more than one million leva every day (half a million euros). He also mentioned presidential aides Nikolay Koprinkov and Plamen Uzunov, saying their activities deserve closer scrutiny.

Radev is trying to present himself as something new, but we know all too well how things really are,” Borissov added, accusing the president and his circle of saying one thing in public while doing another in practice.

In addition, DPS-New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski also sharply criticized President Rumen Radev from the parliamentary lobby, declaring that the head of state had “crossed the line.”

This is not a game, this is a state,” Peevski said, accusing the presidency of drafting decrees and making arrangements in favor of a political project.

He has no right to act this way. Rumene, enough is enough-step aside!” Peevski stated.

