First Snow Blankets Vitosha and Petrohan as Weather Warnings Issued Across Bulgaria

The first snow of the season has arrived in Bulgaria, covering parts of the mountains overnight. A thin white blanket was recorded on Vitosha, where cameras near the Aleko hut at 1,810 meters above sea level showed fresh snow in the early hours, BGNES reported. Snowfall was also reported at the Petrohan Pass, where the cover in some areas reached five to six centimeters.

The weather has prompted authorities to issue multiple warnings. An orange code for rain and wet snow is in force today in ten districts across Northwestern, Central, and parts of Southern Bulgaria. In addition, a yellow code for rain and wet snow has been declared for another five districts in Western and Central Bulgaria. Seven districts in the southern and eastern regions are under a yellow code for heavy rain and strong winds, while in four districts of Northeastern Bulgaria, strong gusts are expected.

Conditions at the Petrohan Pass remain difficult. Along with the snow cover, dense fog has formed in the wetter sections, reducing visibility for drivers. Though mandatory installation of winter tires takes effect from November 1, motorists are strongly advised to equip their vehicles with them now when traveling through mountain passes. Authorities warn that driving without proper tires increases the risk of accidents, particularly in areas where the snow is accumulating.

Drivers are also being cautioned about the possibility of black ice forming in open stretches of the road. This thin, hard-to-detect layer of ice poses a serious danger, especially when combined with low visibility and slippery conditions. Travelers are urged to drive carefully, avoid sudden maneuvers, and prepare for winter hazards as the first signs of the cold season set in.