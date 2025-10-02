Bulgarian Among Those Detained as Israeli Navy Blocks Gaza Aid Flotilla

A Bulgarian citizen is among those detained after Israeli naval forces intercepted ships from the humanitarian flotilla "Global Sumud," which attempted to break the blockade of Gaza. According to information published on the flotilla’s official social media channels, Vasil Nikolaev Dimitrov was on board and taken into custody during the operation. While the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has so far declined to comment, the incident has drawn wide international attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Sumud Flotilla (@globalsumudflotilla)

The flotilla, consisting of around 45 vessels carrying activists and politicians from multiple countries, departed Spain last month with the declared aim of delivering aid to Gaza, where the UN has warned of worsening famine conditions. Notable figures included Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, French politician Marie Mesmeur, and French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan. Before continuing its journey on September 15, the convoy stopped for ten days in Tunisia, where organizers reported that two drone strikes had targeted the ships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Sumud Flotilla (@globalsumudflotilla)

On October 1, the flotilla reported being surrounded by about 25 Israeli warships roughly 66 nautical miles from Gaza. Participants claimed that communications and GPS signals were jammed and that smoke bombs were deployed before Israeli forces boarded several boats, including the Grande Blu. Organizers condemned the move as “an illegal attack on unarmed humanitarian workers” and urged governments and international institutions to demand the safety and release of those detained.

The Israeli navy confirmed the interception, arguing that the flotilla had ignored warnings and was attempting to enter a legally imposed maritime blockade in an active conflict zone. Israeli authorities stated that the vessels and their passengers had been transferred to port facilities, where deportation procedures to Europe were to begin. According to Tel Aviv, all passengers were safe, and arrangements for their expulsion were already underway.

The list of detained individuals includes citizens from Bulgaria, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Sweden, Brazil, Austria, and Malaysia. Greta Thunberg’s presence in particular attracted global attention to the flotilla’s mission. Media in Italy reported that 13 ships were intercepted, with 22 Italians on board, including opposition politicians. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed that Italian diplomatic missions were assisting those involved, while Defense Minister Guido Crosetto emphasized that the flotilla had been blocked, not attacked.

Nevertheless, flotilla representatives accused Israeli forces of using excessive force, including water cannon assaults, and even alleged an attempt to sink the vessel Maria Cristina. ANSA reported that there were 201 people on the intercepted ships, though organizers insisted that around 30 other vessels managed to avoid interception and continued their attempt to reach Gaza.

The operation triggered immediate backlash in Italy, where protests erupted in multiple cities, including Rome, Naples, Milan, Genoa, and Bologna. Demonstrations ranged from marches to the blocking of railways and port areas, with occasional clashes with police. Italian opposition parties, intellectuals, and artists have publicly expressed support for the flotilla in recent weeks, with endorsements also voiced during the Venice Film Festival.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, commenting from the EU summit in Copenhagen, criticized the initiative as irresponsible at a time when peace negotiations were underway. She argued that aid could have been delivered through Cyprus under supervision, but the flotilla organizers had rejected the proposal. Meloni reiterated that Europe’s priority should be supporting ongoing peace efforts and awaiting a response from Hamas to U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan.