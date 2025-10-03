Tragedy in Sofia: 45-Year-Old Man Dies in Warehouse Fire in Gotse Delchev District

A fatal fire broke out shortly after midnight in Sofia’s Gotse Delchev district, claiming the life of a 45-year-old man. The blaze erupted in an abandoned building on Silivria Street, which was being used as a warehouse, located near the 73rd school in the capital. The alarm was raised at 00:36, and by the time firefighters arrived, flames had already engulfed a large part of the structure.

The intensity of the fire led to the collapse of the building’s second floor. During the clearing of the debris, the victim’s body was discovered. The Ministry of Interior confirmed his death, while investigators are still working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The fire spread quickly and affected between 20 and 35 parked cars in the area, with damage covering roughly 2,000 square meters. Six firefighting teams, including more than 20 firefighters, were dispatched to contain the flames. The fire was extinguished during the night, though one team remained on site to monitor the situation.

Authorities continue to investigate the causes of the blaze, which not only destroyed the warehouse but also left behind significant material damage and a fatal outcome.