Discover Prague This Autumn: Convenient Flights from Bulgaria

Sofia Activates BG-ALERT: Danger of Snow and Falling Trees on Vitosha
Autumn in Europe takes flight with comfortable journeys to Prague from Bulgaria. With the new season, travelers can explore the Czech capital and its rich culinary traditions, starting at just €79 for a one-way economy ticket and €169 for round-trip flights from Sofia, using Bulgaria Air.
Flights from both Sofia and Varna are now operated on modern Airbus A220 aircraft, providing passengers with a quiet, spacious cabin, enhanced comfort, and environmentally friendly technology. From takeoff to landing, travelers can enjoy a smooth journey, complete with refreshments, coffee, a limited magazine with engaging articles, and USB ports for charging devices.
Prague is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most charming destinations during autumn and winter. Visitors are greeted by vibrant views along the Vltava River, a packed cultural calendar of concerts and exhibitions, and festive Christmas markets. Seasonal delights such as mulled wine, traditional Czech beer, and local specialties make each visit a unique gastronomic experience.
Ticket prices include a 10 kg hand luggage allowance plus a personal item, online and airport check-in, and on-board catering with a sandwich, drinks, and a chocolate bar. Additional services, including seat selection, checked baggage, transportation of sports equipment or pets, and business-class upgrades, are available for a fee.
Tickets can be purchased online at the airline’s website, through its mobile app, at offices in Bulgaria and abroad, or via partner travel agencies, ensuring easy access for travelers seeking a seamless journey to Prague.
Wizz Air, a major airline in Europe and Bulgaria, is significantly expanding its winter 2025 flight schedule to and from Tel Aviv, offering over 1 million seats across 18 European routes
The Ministry of Tourism of Bulgaria took part in Tourism Expo Japan (TEJ), held from September 25 to 28, 2025, at the Aichi Sky Expo in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture. The country was featured at the European Tourism Commission (ETC) stand
Ryanair will fully transition to digital boarding passes starting Wednesday, November 12, following an adjustment from the originally planned date of November 3
The Greek publication Kathimerini writes that a “Bulgarian Riviera” is emerging around Kavala, driven by growing investments from Bulgarian buyers in the area, BNR reported.
Prof. Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism, provided an overview of Bulgaria’s tourism performance for the summer season
Starting October 1, 2025, and lasting until April 30, 2026, older vehicles will be prohibited from circulating in central Plovdiv
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink