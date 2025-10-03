Discover Prague This Autumn: Convenient Flights from Bulgaria

Autumn in Europe takes flight with comfortable journeys to Prague from Bulgaria. With the new season, travelers can explore the Czech capital and its rich culinary traditions, starting at just €79 for a one-way economy ticket and €169 for round-trip flights from Sofia, using Bulgaria Air.

Flights from both Sofia and Varna are now operated on modern Airbus A220 aircraft, providing passengers with a quiet, spacious cabin, enhanced comfort, and environmentally friendly technology. From takeoff to landing, travelers can enjoy a smooth journey, complete with refreshments, coffee, a limited magazine with engaging articles, and USB ports for charging devices.

Prague is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most charming destinations during autumn and winter. Visitors are greeted by vibrant views along the Vltava River, a packed cultural calendar of concerts and exhibitions, and festive Christmas markets. Seasonal delights such as mulled wine, traditional Czech beer, and local specialties make each visit a unique gastronomic experience.

Ticket prices include a 10 kg hand luggage allowance plus a personal item, online and airport check-in, and on-board catering with a sandwich, drinks, and a chocolate bar. Additional services, including seat selection, checked baggage, transportation of sports equipment or pets, and business-class upgrades, are available for a fee.

Tickets can be purchased online at the airline’s website, through its mobile app, at offices in Bulgaria and abroad, or via partner travel agencies, ensuring easy access for travelers seeking a seamless journey to Prague.