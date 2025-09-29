China's Tianwen-2 Probe Captures Selfie With Earth

China Builds World's Biggest Water Conservancy Infrastructure System
China has built the world's largest and most comprehensive water conservancy infrastructure system that benefits the largest population in the world
The China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Wednesday unveiled a remarkable image of the Tianwen-2 probe alongside Earth, captured during its deep-space journey.
The newly released image, acquired by a monitoring camera mounted on the probe's robotic arm, showcases China's five-starred red flag and the white return capsule against the backdrop of a distant, blue Earth.
According to CNSA, the Tianwen-2 probe is currently approximately 43 million kilometers from Earth and 45 million kilometers from the asteroid 2016HO3.
The probe has successfully completed a series of in-orbit tests, including the deployment of sampling devices and self-checks of electronic devices. All systems are reported to be functioning normally, while onboard instruments have begun collecting valuable scientific data on the space environment, according to the CNSA.
China launched its first asteroid sample-return mission, Tianwen-2, on May 29 -- an endeavour to shed light on the formation and evolution of asteroids and the early solar system.
The mission aims to achieve multiple goals over a decade-long expedition: collecting samples from near-Earth asteroid 2016HO3 and exploring the main-belt comet 311P, which is farther from Earth than Mars.
Source: CCTV+
European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi has clarified the reasons behind the disciplinary proceedings against Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva in a letter to the Union of Judges in Bulgaria
The US federal government officially began shutting down after midnight Wednesday, as lawmakers and President Donald Trump failed to resolve a budget deadlock, primarily revolving around Democratic demands for healthcare funding
Munich authorities have closed the Oktoberfest festival grounds until at least 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday following a bomb threat connected to a house fire and explosion in the northern part of the city
A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) has revealed that a significant majority of Ukrainians believe the country was not adequately prepared for Russia’s full-scale invasion
An estimated 60 people have been confirmed killed and nearly 150 injured after a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the central Philippine island province of Cebu
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised the alarm over what he described as a “critical” situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink