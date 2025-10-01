EU Chief Prosecutor Kovesi Details Disciplinary Case Against Bulgaria’s European Prosecutor

World » EU | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 17:05
Bulgaria: EU Chief Prosecutor Kovesi Details Disciplinary Case Against Bulgaria’s European Prosecutor Kovesi (left), Georgieva (right)

European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi has clarified the reasons behind the disciplinary proceedings against Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva in a letter to the Union of Judges in Bulgaria. Kovesi explained that the case was initiated due to “the seriousness of the potential violation, the need to protect the fundamental values of the European Prosecutor’s Office, its institutional reputation, and to ensure the effectiveness of ongoing investigations.”

The letter emphasizes that unquestionable independence is a key requirement for the appointment of European prosecutors and essential for their ability to carry out duties throughout their mandate. This response, dated yesterday, addressed questions submitted to Kovesi in April regarding the administrative file opened against Georgieva, as well as inquiries about a leaked video allegedly showing a meeting at the “Osmete Djudjeta” restaurant between Georgieva and former investigator Petyo Petrov – "Evroto", connected to the selection process for a Bulgarian representative in the European Prosecutor’s Office.

Similar questions had been sent to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Supreme Judicial Council, but the Union of Judges notes that Bulgarian authorities have not responded. In a Facebook post, the Union highlighted that “it appears the European Public Prosecutor’s Office and other EU institutions are taking the lead in investigating whether groups exerting improper influence may have shaped the nomination process for the Bulgarian candidate, while Bulgarian institutions remain largely passive, even though new candidates must be proposed this year to succeed Teodora Georgieva, whose mandate ends in 2026.”

