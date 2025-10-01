Fewer Babies, More Deaths: Bulgaria Faces Grim Population Reality

Society | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 16:22
Bulgaria: Fewer Babies, More Deaths: Bulgaria Faces Grim Population Reality Photo: Stella Ivanova

As of December 31, 2024, Bulgaria’s population stood at 6,437,360 people, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI). Men numbered 3,095,140, or 48.1 percent of the population, while women were 3,342,220, or 51.9 percent. This translates to 1,080 women per 1,000 men. While men outnumber women up to the age of 55, the balance shifts with age, with women making up a larger share of the population in the older age groups.

The figures highlight a continuing demographic decline. Compared with 2023, the population decreased by 8,121 people, or 0.13 percent. A year earlier, between 2022 and 2023, the reduction was 2,229 people, or 0.03 percent. All regions in the country reported negative natural growth in 2024.

Births and deaths underline the demographic imbalance. In 2024, 53,428 children were born alive, while the number of deaths reached 100,736. Children under the age of 15 numbered 901,843, representing 14 percent of the total population. The working-age group accounted for over 3.7 million people, or 58.5 percent of the population, with men slightly outnumbering women in this category.

Urbanization remains strong, with 4,744,111 people (73.7 percent) living in cities and 1,693,249 people (26.3 percent) residing in villages. There are six Bulgarian cities with populations of over 100,000, which together account for 35.5 percent of the national total. Sofia (capital) district is the most populous, with 1,295,931 residents, while Vidin district has the smallest population - 70,542 people.

Depopulation in rural areas continues, with 199 settlements recorded as having no inhabitants. The smallest municipality by population is Treklyano, which counts just 522 residents.

These statistics paint a picture of a country with a shrinking and aging population, shaped by high mortality, low birth rates, and persistent regional disparities.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: population, Bulgaria, people

Related Articles:

Over 1 Million Winter Seats Added on Bulgaria–Tel Aviv Routes

Wizz Air, a major airline in Europe and Bulgaria, is significantly expanding its winter 2025 flight schedule to and from Tel Aviv, offering over 1 million seats across 18 European routes

Business » Tourism | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Over Half of Bulgarian Doctors Face Aggression, Public Blames Them Too, Survey Finds

A recent study by "Trend," commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union, reveals a troubling picture of workplace aggression in the country’s healthcare system

Society » Health | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry Set to Boost Trade Amid Rising Wages and Inflation, U.S. Report Says

Bulgaria’s upcoming eurozone accession is expected to lower transaction costs with its main trade and investment partners

Business | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Weather on October 2: Clouds, Strong Winds and Widespread Rainfall

On Thursday, October 2, Bulgaria will see unsettled weather with clouds, wind and widespread precipitation

Society » Environment | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 17:04

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition with Focus on Transparency and Consumer Protection

Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Doncho Barbalov outlined Bulgaria’s ongoing efforts to ensure a secure and transparent transition to the euro during an information meeting in Haskovo

Business » Finance | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 16:09

Georgians Caught After String of Daylight Thefts in the Bulgarian Capital

Three Georgian nationals have been arrested in Sofia for a series of apartment burglaries

Crime | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 16:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria’s Weather on October 2: Clouds, Strong Winds and Widespread Rainfall

On Thursday, October 2, Bulgaria will see unsettled weather with clouds, wind and widespread precipitation

Society » Environment | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 17:04

Bus Crashes into Parked Truck in Sofia: Nine Injured, Driver in Serious Condition

Nine people were injured in a serious traffic accident in Sofia after a passenger bus collided with a stationary truck

Society » Incidents | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 16:11

Drivers Face Lane Restrictions on Trakia and Hemus Due to Ongoing Works

From today until October 3, drivers passing through parts of the Trakia highway near Stara Zagora will face traffic changes due to repair work

Society | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 10:03

Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo Highway Secures Funding, Completion Target Set for 2029

The construction of the Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo highway is expected to be finalized by 2029

Society | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 08:16

Bulgaria’s October 1 Forecast: Variable Clouds, Mountain Rain and Snow, Cooler Temperatures

On October 1, Bulgaria will see a mix of sun and clouds, with more significant cloud cover across many regions. In the afternoon

Society » Environment | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 17:03

Important! Bulgaria's Authorities to Fine Traders for Unjustified Price Hikes After October 8

From October 8, Bulgaria will begin imposing effective sanctions on traders who breach the Law on the Introduction of the Euro

Society | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 16:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria