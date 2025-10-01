Fewer Babies, More Deaths: Bulgaria Faces Grim Population Reality

As of December 31, 2024, Bulgaria’s population stood at 6,437,360 people, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI). Men numbered 3,095,140, or 48.1 percent of the population, while women were 3,342,220, or 51.9 percent. This translates to 1,080 women per 1,000 men. While men outnumber women up to the age of 55, the balance shifts with age, with women making up a larger share of the population in the older age groups.

The figures highlight a continuing demographic decline. Compared with 2023, the population decreased by 8,121 people, or 0.13 percent. A year earlier, between 2022 and 2023, the reduction was 2,229 people, or 0.03 percent. All regions in the country reported negative natural growth in 2024.

Births and deaths underline the demographic imbalance. In 2024, 53,428 children were born alive, while the number of deaths reached 100,736. Children under the age of 15 numbered 901,843, representing 14 percent of the total population. The working-age group accounted for over 3.7 million people, or 58.5 percent of the population, with men slightly outnumbering women in this category.

Urbanization remains strong, with 4,744,111 people (73.7 percent) living in cities and 1,693,249 people (26.3 percent) residing in villages. There are six Bulgarian cities with populations of over 100,000, which together account for 35.5 percent of the national total. Sofia (capital) district is the most populous, with 1,295,931 residents, while Vidin district has the smallest population - 70,542 people.

Depopulation in rural areas continues, with 199 settlements recorded as having no inhabitants. The smallest municipality by population is Treklyano, which counts just 522 residents.

These statistics paint a picture of a country with a shrinking and aging population, shaped by high mortality, low birth rates, and persistent regional disparities.