Bus Crashes into Parked Truck in Sofia: Nine Injured, Driver in Serious Condition

Society » INCIDENTS | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 16:11
Bulgaria: Bus Crashes into Parked Truck in Sofia: Nine Injured, Driver in Serious Condition

Nine people were injured in a serious traffic accident in Sofia after a passenger bus collided with a stationary truck. The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Iliyantsi Boulevard, according to information from the Sofia Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs.

Authorities confirmed that the bus, which was carrying workers, struck the parked truck under circumstances that are still under investigation. Police are working to establish the precise cause of the incident.

The Emergency Medical Service dispatched four ambulances to the site. Medics provided immediate assistance to the nine injured, all of whom were passengers on the bus. The driver of the vehicle sustained the most severe injuries, suffering multiple traumas. He, along with two other victims in more serious condition, was transported to hospitals for further treatment.

The remaining injured were treated at the scene. Emergency teams continue to monitor their condition while the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Tags: bus, truck, sofia

