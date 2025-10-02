Bulgaria’s Weather on October 2: Clouds, Strong Winds and Widespread Rainfall

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 17:04
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Weather on October 2: Clouds, Strong Winds and Widespread Rainfall @Pixabay

On Thursday, October 2, Bulgaria will see unsettled weather with clouds, wind and widespread precipitation. Northeasterly winds are expected to blow at moderate to strong speeds throughout much of the country. Morning temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C, dipping to around 5°C in Sofia. Daytime highs will be between 8°C and 17°C, with the capital holding near the lower end at about 8°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain cloudy, windy, and rainy, accompanied by a moderate to strong northeasterly wind. Daytime temperatures there will reach between 15°C and 17°C. The sea surface temperature will stay relatively mild, at 21°C to 22°C, but waves will rise, with a height of 3 to 4 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the outlook is more severe, with cloudy skies, strong winds from the east and southeast, and a mix of rain and snow. Wet snow is forecast at higher elevations, with snow cover beginning to form. The accumulation could weigh down foliage, raising the risk of broken branches and fallen trees. At around 1,200 meters, highs will be close to 5°C, while at 2,000 meters temperatures will drop to about minus 1°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

