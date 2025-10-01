Georgians Caught After String of Daylight Thefts in the Bulgarian Capital
Three Georgian nationals have been arrested in Sofia for a series of apartment burglaries, the Interior Ministry confirmed. Police described the suspects as highly skilled and experienced in committing thefts, operating with precision and professional training.
According to Iliya Kuzmanov, head of the Fifth Police Station, the men carried out multiple break-ins, demonstrating advanced criminal expertise. Tools and blank devices used for unlocking cash registers and specialized locks were discovered in their possession. The official stressed that identifying the group had been a challenge due to their status as foreign citizens.
Investigators explained that the burglaries were executed swiftly and with careful preparation. The suspects monitored targeted addresses in advance, struck during daylight hours, and completed their operations in no more than five minutes. Their ability to move quickly and discreetly made the crimes especially difficult to detect.
One incident was disrupted thanks to a prompt alert from a vigilant resident who noticed suspicious behavior. This allowed police to respond with containment measures, although the group attempted to escape the area with remarkable speed and coordination.
A search of the premises where the men had been staying uncovered a significant quantity of gold and silver jewelry, along with technical equipment designed for breaking into apartments and carrying out the thefts. Authorities noted that the discovery confirmed both the scale of their activities and the professional nature of the operation.
