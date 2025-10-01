Bomb Scare Shuts Down Oktoberfest – Munich on High Alert!

Munich authorities have closed the Oktoberfest festival grounds until at least 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday following a bomb threat connected to a house fire and explosion in the northern part of the city. The blaze, reportedly linked to a family dispute, left one person dead and another injured. Police discovered explosive devices inside the building, prompting the deployment of specialized teams to secure the scene and search for additional threats at the festival site.

Officials are investigating potential links between the house incident and the Theresienwiese festival grounds, although no direct threat to the public has been confirmed. Firefighters and police responded early Wednesday to reports of a fire accompanied by loud explosions. While one person was critically injured and later died, another remains missing but is not considered to pose a danger.

In a related development, authorities are probing a possible extremist connection. A post on the Indymedia.org website claimed responsibility for arson and assaults under the banner “Antifa means attack,” stating that several luxury cars were torched and targeted visits were made in Munich’s north.

Meanwhile, at the national level, Chancellor Friedrich Merz described the conservative–Social Democrat coalition as functioning well after its first cabinet retreat in northern Berlin. Merz emphasized the government’s commitment to tackling economic challenges, restoring Germany’s competitiveness, and overseeing federal investment programs. Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil described the two-day retreat as productive, with priorities including innovation, growth, and job security.

The retreat also produced a modernization agenda focused on reducing bureaucracy and expanding digital services. The cabinet approved roughly 80 measures aimed at improving efficiency, citizen access, and digital platforms. These initiatives include lowering bureaucracy costs by an estimated €16 billion, cutting federal staff by 8%, launching a central online vehicle registration portal, and creating a digital system for reporting red tape. Digital Minister Karsten Wildberger emphasized that the projects will be implemented gradually and form the foundation for the legislative term.

For now, Munich remains on alert following the bomb threat, while the federal government seeks to advance its modernization and economic agenda amidst ongoing security and public safety concerns.

