Over 1 Million Winter Seats Added on Bulgaria–Tel Aviv Routes

Wizz Air, a major airline in Europe and Bulgaria, is significantly expanding its winter 2025 flight schedule to and from Tel Aviv, offering over 1 million seats across 18 European routes. Direct flights from Bulgaria to Israel’s capital will operate from Sofia daily, up to eight times a week, and from Varna three times weekly on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, giving travelers from Bulgaria more options for convenient winter travel.

This expansion marks a capacity increase of more than 240% compared to the previous year, reflecting Wizz Air’s continued commitment to Tel Aviv and enhancing connectivity between Bulgaria and Israel. The airline, currently the largest foreign carrier serving Tel Aviv, is executing its long-term development plans in Israel while aiming to provide reliable and cost-effective travel for Bulgarian passengers.

During the winter 2025 season and beyond, Wizz Air will continue direct services from Tel Aviv to key European destinations, including Sofia and Varna. Tickets are already available for booking on wizzair.com and via the WIZZ mobile app, starting at EUR 49.99 for a one-way fare, which includes an administrative fee and a small cabin bag (maximum 40x30x20 cm). Additional charges apply for wheeled or checked luggage. Seat availability at these prices is limited.