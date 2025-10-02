Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry Set to Boost Trade Amid Rising Wages and Inflation, U.S. Report Says

Business | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 15:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry Set to Boost Trade Amid Rising Wages and Inflation, U.S. Report Says

Bulgaria’s upcoming eurozone accession is expected to lower transaction costs with its main trade and investment partners, according to the U.S. Department of State’s annual investment climate report. The report also highlights that labor shortages and persistent inflationary pressures continue to drive up prices and wages in the country, while foreign investors remain wary about the state of the rule of law.

The report notes that corruption continues to pose a challenge in Bulgaria. Public officials are legally required to submit asset declarations and disclose conflicts of interest; however, certain family members are exempted, and the law’s implementation is inconsistent. On foreign ownership, the report states that aside from some exceptions - such as restrictions on agricultural land for non-EU entities and limitations tied to national security - foreign investors generally enjoy the same rights as domestic companies.

Investor concerns outlined in the report include inconsistent regulatory and law enforcement practices, challenges in obtaining permits, frequent changes in legislation, inefficiencies in the judicial system, and difficulties in enforcing court decisions.

The report also underlines medium-term economic risks. A shrinking population combined with relatively low investment in innovation could slow economic growth. Still, Bulgaria’s economy showed improvement, with growth rising from 1.9% in 2023 to 2.8% in 2024. The government projects another 2.8% increase in 2025, supported by strong domestic consumption and public investment programs. Public sector wage costs and government spending are expected to push total expenditures above 40% of GDP. Labor costs and productivity remain lower than in other EU states, but Bulgaria is pursuing the development of a robust innovation ecosystem connecting academia, public institutions, and private and international partners.

Joining the euro area, scheduled for January 1, 2026, is expected to further facilitate trade and investment by reducing transaction costs. Additionally, accession negotiations with the OECD, launched in January 2022, are anticipated to encourage further economic reforms and strengthen Bulgaria’s business environment.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurozone, Bulgaria, US

Related Articles:

Breakthrough for INSAIT at the Leading Global AI and Robotics Conference – CoRL 2025

A team of INSAIT, part of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski,” achieved a historic success by being one of only two teams to qualify for RoboArena

Society | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Varna Becomes the Stage for Bulgaria’s Only Motor Show of 2025

From October 9 to 12, the seaside capital will host the Varna Motor Show 2025 – the largest and sole automotive exhibition in Bulgaria this year

Society | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

After Nearly Two Decades, Bulgaria Set to Close “OMO-Ilinden” Cases

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev told the National Assembly that Bulgaria is on the verge of a historic milestone

Politics | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Global Acclaim for Bulgaria: GATE Institute Wins Seoul Smart City Prize 2025

GATE Institute at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” has earned international recognition by winning the Seoul Smart City Prize 2025 in the Tech-InnovaCity

Society | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Torrential Rain to Continue Across Bulgaria for 24 Hours

Heavy rains will persist in Bulgaria over the next 24 hours as a slow-moving Mediterranean cyclone continues to affect the region, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) warns

Society » Environment | October 3, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Bulgaria Awaits Arrival of Two More F-16 Block 70 Jets Soon

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced at today’s parliamentary blitz control that two additional F-16 Block 70 fighters, currently in Portugal, are expected to arrive in Bulgaria imminently

Politics » Defense | October 3, 2025, Friday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria Prepares for the Euro: What Changes in Bank Transfers and Card Payments

Every time we transfer money, pay by card, or withdraw from an ATM, a complex infrastructure operates behind the scenes. In Bulgaria

Business » Finance | October 3, 2025, Friday // 14:00

BNB Governor: Bulgaria Gains Sovereignty, Not Loses It, with the Euro

Bulgaria’s integration into the European monetary framework is no longer a distant prospect but an ongoing reality, according to Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev

Business » Finance | October 3, 2025, Friday // 08:35

Discover Prague This Autumn: Convenient Flights from Bulgaria

Autumn in Europe takes flight with comfortable journeys to Prague from Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Bulgarian Regulators Clear Uni Energy Acquisition of Gazprom-Linked Nis Petrol

The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) in Bulgaria has approved a concentration in the fuel retail sector, allowing Uni Energy to acquire full control over Nis Petrol EOOD

Business » Energy | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 13:41

Over 1 Million Winter Seats Added on Bulgaria–Tel Aviv Routes

Wizz Air, a major airline in Europe and Bulgaria, is significantly expanding its winter 2025 flight schedule to and from Tel Aviv, offering over 1 million seats across 18 European routes

Business » Tourism | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 09:04

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition with Focus on Transparency and Consumer Protection

Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Doncho Barbalov outlined Bulgaria’s ongoing efforts to ensure a secure and transparent transition to the euro during an information meeting in Haskovo

Business » Finance | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 16:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria