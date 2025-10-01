Over 80% of Ukrainians Say Country Was Unprepared for Russian Invasion, Survey Finds

World » UKRAINE | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 13:18
Bulgaria: Over 80% of Ukrainians Say Country Was Unprepared for Russian Invasion, Survey Finds Bucha @Wikimedia Commons

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) has revealed that a significant majority of Ukrainians believe the country was not adequately prepared for Russia’s full-scale invasion. According to the results, 81% of respondents feel Ukraine fell short in its preparations. Among them, 37% think the country made some efforts but not enough, while 44% believe the measures taken were completely insufficient. Only 16% consider that Ukraine did enough to prepare, with 14% saying it mostly met the requirements despite some shortcomings, and a mere 2% asserting full preparedness.

Those who judged the country’s readiness as inadequate were asked to identify the reasons behind the perceived shortcomings. The responses indicate a lack of consensus among the population. The most frequently cited factor, mentioned by 46% of these respondents, was the failure of political leadership to take necessary action, an increase from 41% in a similar survey conducted in February 2025. In addition, 35% of respondents blamed the general population for not believing in or preparing for the invasion, up from 32% earlier this year. Other factors included Russia’s overwhelming resources (21%, up from 15%), the influence of pro-Russian forces and agents (17%, down from 21%), insufficient efforts by military command (15%, up from 13%), limited Western support (15%, compared to 16% previously), and the practical impossibility of fully preparing for all scenarios in the time available (14%, up from 10%).

The survey, part of the KIIS Omnibus and commissioned by the NGO Centre for Strategic Communications Forum, was carried out from 19 to 28 September. It relied on telephone interviews with a random sample of mobile phone numbers across all government-controlled areas of Ukraine. The study included 1,029 citizens aged 18 and older. Residents of territories temporarily outside Ukrainian control were not included, though some respondents were internally displaced persons from these areas. Ukrainians who left the country after 24 February 2022 were also excluded.

KIIS notes that under standard conditions, the statistical error for this sample, with a 95% confidence level and a design effect of 1.3, would not exceed 4.1% for proportions near 50%, 3.5% for indicators around 25%, 2.5% for 10%, and 1.8% for 5%. However, the institute emphasizes that wartime conditions introduce additional systematic deviations that can influence the accuracy of the results.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: invasion, Russia, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Zelensky: Weeklong Power Outage at Zaporizhzhia Puts Nuclear Plant in 'Critical' Condition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised the alarm over what he described as a “critical” situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11

'We Are Stronger, Russia Is Weak' - Orban Threatens to Target Russian Drones in Hungarian Skies

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared that the country is ready to shoot down Russian drones if they enter Hungarian airspace

World » EU | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 16:37

'Our First Line of Defense' - Ukraine Will Receive 2 Billion Euros to Boost Drone Capabilities

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed a new agreement with Ukraine that will see €2 billion allocated for the development and deployment of drone technology

World » EU | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 12:30

From Drones to Missiles: Ukraine Eyes Global Weapons Exports

Ukraine has announced plans to export surplus weapons to multiple regions, including the United States, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address

World » Ukraine | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:36

Europe on the Brink? German Chancellor Warns 'War May Be Closer Than We Think'

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that Europe finds itself in a precarious position with Russia

World » EU | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Trump Clears Ukraine to Strike Deep into Russia: ‘No Sanctuaries Left’

US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg confirmed that President Donald Trump has authorised Kyiv to carry out long-range strikes on Russian territory

World » Russia | September 29, 2025, Monday // 10:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Zelensky: Weeklong Power Outage at Zaporizhzhia Puts Nuclear Plant in 'Critical' Condition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised the alarm over what he described as a “critical” situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11

From Drones to Missiles: Ukraine Eyes Global Weapons Exports

Ukraine has announced plans to export surplus weapons to multiple regions, including the United States, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address

World » Ukraine | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:36

Zelensky: Russian Tankers Turned into Drone Launch Pads Against Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his latest evening address that Russia has begun using tankers as platforms to launch and control drones targeting European countries

World » Ukraine | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 22:44

'My Goal Is to Finish the War' - Zelensky Signals Exit from Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated that he may choose not to seek another term in office once the Russo-Ukrainian war concludes

World » Ukraine | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 15:09

Russian Iskander Missiles Strike Ukrainian Training Ground, Casualties Reported

On September 24, Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian Army training facility with a combined strike

World » Ukraine | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 10:30

Rubio Delivers Trump’s Ultimatum to Lavrov: 'Stop the Killing' in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on September 24 in New York, during the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly

World » Ukraine | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 08:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria