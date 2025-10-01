After the Robbie Williams Bribery Borissov Demands Immediate Closure of 'Automobile Administration'

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has proposed the immediate closure of the Executive Agency "Automobile Administration" (DAI), following a bribery scandal involving agency employees who were accused of demanding payments from drivers transporting equipment for the Robbie Williams concert. The announcement comes amid a legislative push by "Democratic Bulgaria" to equip DAI staff with body cameras as a preventive anti-corruption measure. DB co-chairman Ivaylo Mirchev has urged rapid adoption of these amendments to ensure the system functions properly for upcoming events, including the "Iron Maiden" concert.

Borissov responded to these proposals by stressing the inefficiency of partial measures. "They should put bodysuits on them - that's all. My proposal is categorical - to close this agency immediately! Part of the activity will go to the traffic police, and the other can be handled by the toll system without any issues. Overloading of cars, speeding, trucks - all the responsibility of the toll system, which will also collect fines. Elementary! Otherwise, they can do whatever they want," he said.

The discussion over the number of prime ministers in the current government resurfaced after Democratic Bulgaria added businessman Taki to their list. Mirchev described Taki as the "seventh prime minister," claiming he controls significant state revenue through product taxes and municipal contracts. Borissov rejected the characterization, stating that he does not know Taki personally and that each supporting party in the government effectively acts as a prime minister for its legislative influence.

Democratic Bulgaria also criticized the government’s website for tracking food prices, but Borissov distanced himself from the issue. Meanwhile, Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS - New Beginning, expressed support for closing the Automobile Administration. Peevski indicated that functions could be transferred to the Ministry of Interior or elsewhere but insisted the agency should be shut down immediately following the recent revelations.

On other governance matters, Borissov emphasized that the government should prioritize only two issues: water supply and prices. He dismissed the rest of the criticism as irrelevant. Responding to concerns about the fiscal situation, including claims of potential budget deficits and tax increases, Borissov noted that there is still time before the first euro budget is introduced in parliament and expressed confidence that revenue agencies could manage the process.

Regarding corruption within the DAI, Borissov reiterated his position unequivocally: closing the agency is the only effective solution. He maintained that whether employees wear body cameras or overalls, it would not prevent wrongdoing without structural reform, underscoring the need for decisive action to restore accountability in the administration.