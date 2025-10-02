U.S. Embassy in Sofia Halts Facebook Updates Amid Budget Lapse

The U.S. Embassy in Sofia has announced that it will suspend regular updates to its Facebook page due to a lack of earmarked funding. Only urgent safety and security messages will be posted until full operations can resume, for which no clear date has been provided.

It remains unclear whether other activities of the embassy will be interrupted. The mission emphasized that the issuance of visas and passports will continue without interruption.

This notice was also posted on the embassy’s official website, reflecting a similar situation across other U.S. missions worldwide. The pause in social media activity is linked to the U.S. budget lapse, caused by a failure of Republicans and Democrats to reach an agreement on healthcare funding.

Citizens seeking information about embassy services or operational updates are advised to consult travel.state.gov. The embassy reiterated that while Facebook updates are limited, passport and visa services at U.S. embassies and consulates abroad will continue as circumstances permit, with emergency notifications posted as necessary.

