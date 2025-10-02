U.S. Embassy in Sofia Halts Facebook Updates Amid Budget Lapse

Discover Prague This Autumn: Convenient Flights from Bulgaria
The U.S. Embassy in Sofia has announced that it will suspend regular updates to its Facebook page due to a lack of earmarked funding. Only urgent safety and security messages will be posted until full operations can resume, for which no clear date has been provided.
It remains unclear whether other activities of the embassy will be interrupted. The mission emphasized that the issuance of visas and passports will continue without interruption.
This notice was also posted on the embassy’s official website, reflecting a similar situation across other U.S. missions worldwide. The pause in social media activity is linked to the U.S. budget lapse, caused by a failure of Republicans and Democrats to reach an agreement on healthcare funding.
Citizens seeking information about embassy services or operational updates are advised to consult travel.state.gov. The embassy reiterated that while Facebook updates are limited, passport and visa services at U.S. embassies and consulates abroad will continue as circumstances permit, with emergency notifications posted as necessary.
A Bulgarian national has been detained by Russian authorities
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the successful evacuation of three individuals from the Gaza Strip: two young Bulgarian citizens and an elderly Palestinian, who is a relative of one of the Bulgarians
In August, Bulgarian authorities approved a draft defense cooperation agreement with Italy, setting the stage for the creation of the largest NATO base in the country
At the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Nearly two years after Croatia adopted the euro, hundreds of thousands of euros have been collected in fines for price abuses linked to the currency transition in 2023
The Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, joined a joint statement alongside Ukraine’s Foreign Minister H.E. Andriy Sybiha and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kalla
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink