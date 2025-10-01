Bulgarian Politics: Mirchev Slams Kolkostruva.bg and Calls Taki 'Seventh Prime Minister'

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” and MP from the WCC-DB parliamentary group, criticized the government’s price transparency portal kolkostruva.bg, stating that it is ineffective and currently fails to serve the public. He told journalists in parliament that the site merits a “Weak 2” rating (Bulgarian school system has ratings from 2 to 6, 2 being the lowest), as it cannot deliver the functionality proposed by their political force to truly work for the people. Mirchev urged both the government and the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) to create a more functional replacement.

The MP also highlighted legislative efforts by "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB), noting that the party submitted a bill proposing body cameras for all personnel in the State Administrative Service, which he described as one of Bulgaria’s most corrupt institutions. “We have proposed a change in the law. We hope it will be approved so that at the Iron Maiden concert we won’t have to check again whether the system works and how many corrupt people remain in the Regional Executive Agency,” Mirchev said.

Mirchev additionally addressed corruption linked to Delyan Peevski, noting that the State Security Service is pushing to re-establish a commission to investigate Peevski’s activities. He claimed that hundreds of millions of levs are being misappropriated through inflated product taxes, an operation overseen by "Taki" (Bulgarian criminal boss Hristoforos Nikos Amanatidis) - whom Mirchev described as a close partner of Borissov and Peevski. According to Mirchev, Taki has effectively become “the seventh prime minister” by controlling major local contracts and tax collection: first managing waste in Burgas and Plovdiv, now attempting to oversee Sofia, and collecting roughly 2 billion leva annually for the state budget.

Martin Dimitrov also weighed in, calling the current budget figures “shocking” and highlighting warnings from the Fiscal Council about a projected 5.1% deficit, a record negative figure in recent Bulgarian history. He cautioned that without decisive measures, the country risks following a path similar to Romania’s economic difficulties. The State Budget Office, meanwhile, has expressed firm opposition to the proposed tax increase.