Bulgarian Politics: Mirchev Slams Kolkostruva.bg and Calls Taki 'Seventh Prime Minister'

Politics | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 10:33
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Politics: Mirchev Slams Kolkostruva.bg and Calls Taki 'Seventh Prime Minister' Mirchev and Dimitrov @BGNES

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” and MP from the WCC-DB parliamentary group, criticized the government’s price transparency portal kolkostruva.bg, stating that it is ineffective and currently fails to serve the public. He told journalists in parliament that the site merits a “Weak 2” rating (Bulgarian school system has ratings from 2 to 6, 2 being the lowest), as it cannot deliver the functionality proposed by their political force to truly work for the people. Mirchev urged both the government and the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) to create a more functional replacement.

The MP also highlighted legislative efforts by "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB), noting that the party submitted a bill proposing body cameras for all personnel in the State Administrative Service, which he described as one of Bulgaria’s most corrupt institutions. “We have proposed a change in the law. We hope it will be approved so that at the Iron Maiden concert we won’t have to check again whether the system works and how many corrupt people remain in the Regional Executive Agency,Mirchev said.

Mirchev additionally addressed corruption linked to Delyan Peevski, noting that the State Security Service is pushing to re-establish a commission to investigate Peevski’s activities. He claimed that hundreds of millions of levs are being misappropriated through inflated product taxes, an operation overseen by "Taki" (Bulgarian criminal boss Hristoforos Nikos Amanatidis) - whom Mirchev described as a close partner of Borissov and Peevski. According to Mirchev, Taki has effectively become “the seventh prime minister” by controlling major local contracts and tax collection: first managing waste in Burgas and Plovdiv, now attempting to oversee Sofia, and collecting roughly 2 billion leva annually for the state budget.

Martin Dimitrov also weighed in, calling the current budget figures “shocking” and highlighting warnings from the Fiscal Council about a projected 5.1% deficit, a record negative figure in recent Bulgarian history. He cautioned that without decisive measures, the country risks following a path similar to Romania’s economic difficulties. The State Budget Office, meanwhile, has expressed firm opposition to the proposed tax increase.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mirchev, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Over 1 Million Winter Seats Added on Bulgaria–Tel Aviv Routes

Wizz Air, a major airline in Europe and Bulgaria, is significantly expanding its winter 2025 flight schedule to and from Tel Aviv, offering over 1 million seats across 18 European routes

Business » Tourism | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Over Half of Bulgarian Doctors Face Aggression, Public Blames Them Too, Survey Finds

A recent study by "Trend," commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union, reveals a troubling picture of workplace aggression in the country’s healthcare system

Society » Health | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry Set to Boost Trade Amid Rising Wages and Inflation, U.S. Report Says

Bulgaria’s upcoming eurozone accession is expected to lower transaction costs with its main trade and investment partners

Business | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Weather on October 2: Clouds, Strong Winds and Widespread Rainfall

On Thursday, October 2, Bulgaria will see unsettled weather with clouds, wind and widespread precipitation

Society » Environment | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 17:04

Fewer Babies, More Deaths: Bulgaria Faces Grim Population Reality

As of December 31, 2024, Bulgaria’s population stood at 6,437,360 people, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI)

Society | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 16:22

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition with Focus on Transparency and Consumer Protection

Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Doncho Barbalov outlined Bulgaria’s ongoing efforts to ensure a secure and transparent transition to the euro during an information meeting in Haskovo

Business » Finance | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 16:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

After the Robbie Williams Bribery Borissov Demands Immediate Closure of 'Automobile Administration'

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has proposed the immediate closure of the Executive Agency "Automobile Administration" (DAI), following a bribery scandal involving agency employees who were accused of demanding payments from drivers transporting equipment for

Politics | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 12:08

U.S. Embassy in Sofia Halts Facebook Updates Amid Budget Lapse

The U.S. Embassy in Sofia has announced that it will suspend regular updates to its Facebook page due to a lack of earmarked funding

Politics » Diplomacy | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 11:36

Experts Discuss Europe’s Multi-Layered Drone Defense and Bulgaria’s Role in the Project

Bulgaria took part in a videoconference of EU defense ministers discussing the proposed a “drone wall,” an initiative aimed at strengthening Europe’s air defenses

Politics » Defense | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 12:20

Another Bulgarian Citizen Detained in Russia Amid Rising Tensions with Europe

A Bulgarian national has been detained by Russian authorities

Politics » Diplomacy | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 11:16

Bulgaria Evacuates Two Citizens and Relative from Gaza Strip

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the successful evacuation of three individuals from the Gaza Strip: two young Bulgarian citizens and an elderly Palestinian, who is a relative of one of the Bulgarians

Politics » Diplomacy | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:25

Bulgaria’s $100 Million F-16 Hits Trouble Again: Fuel Leak Sparks Concern

A new technical issue has been reported with one of the first F-16 Block 70 fighter jets delivered to Bulgaria earlier this year

Politics » Defense | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 09:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria