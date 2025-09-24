Philippines Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 60

World | Author: ANI |October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 11:29
Bulgaria: Philippines Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 60

An estimated 60 people have been confirmed killed and nearly 150 injured after a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the central Philippine island province of Cebu, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

Citing the United States Geological Survey, the report said the earthquake hit at 9:59 p.m. local time on Tuesday (13:59 GMT) near the northern tip of Cebu Island, close to the city of Bogo, which is home to about 90,000 residents. The initial tremor was followed by four strong aftershocks, each registering magnitude 5 or higher.

Rafaelito Alejandro, deputy administrator of the Philippines Office of Civil Defence, confirmed the new casualty figures on Wednesday, marking a sharp rise from the earlier official death toll of 26 announced by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

"We are receiving additional numbers of reported casualties so this thing is very fluid. We are receiving reports (that) as high as 60 individuals are reported to have perished in this earthquake," Alejandro told reporters in Manila.

Local news outlets reported that a "state of calamity" has been declared in parts of Cebu.

The strong quake caused widespread power outages and brought down buildings. The Cebu provincial government issued a public call on its official Facebook page for medical volunteers to assist in the aftermath.

"We are still assessing the damage," Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro said in a video posted on social media. "But it could be worse than we think," she warned, adding that she has been in contact with the president’s office to request immediate aid.

Baricuatro later confirmed that a number of houses and a hospital had been damaged by the tremors. Emergency medical teams have been deployed to treat injured residents, Al Jazeera reported.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology also urged residents in Cebu, Leyte, and Biliran to avoid coastal areas due to a "minor sea level disturbance," cautioning them to remain alert for any unusual wave activity.

Source: ANI

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Philippines, island

Related Articles:

China Builds World's Largest Earthquake Early Warning System

China has built the world's largest earthquake early warning system, an official said at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

World | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 15:06

Strong Earthquake Hits Bulgaria

A strong earthquake shook parts of Bulgaria this morning, occurring at 9:01 a.m. local time, according to the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

Society » Incidents | September 15, 2025, Monday // 09:59

Earthquake of 5.2 Magnitude Shakes Greek Island

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 struck off the Greek island of Euboea shortly after midnight

World » Southeast Europe | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:33

Casualties Continue to Rise in Wake of Afghanistan Earthquake

The number of casualties resulting from the earthquake of eastern Afghanistan is continuing to rise as the country's government coordinates helicopter transfer operations for injured people rescued from the debris

World | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 09:37

Over 800 Dead, Nearly 2800 Injured after the Powerful Earthquake that Hit Eastern Afghanistan

Over 800 people have been confirmed dead and nearly 2,800 injured after a strong earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported, quoting Taliban-run authorities

World | September 1, 2025, Monday // 15:44

Devastation in Eastern Afghanistan: At Least 600 Dead, 1,500 Injured After Powerful Earthquake

A powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border late Sunday, leaving extensive destruction in its wake

World | September 1, 2025, Monday // 10:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

China's Tianwen-2 Probe Captures Selfie With Earth

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Wednesday unveiled a remarkable image of the Tianwen-2 probe alongside Earth, captured during its deep-space journey

World | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 17:22

EU Chief Prosecutor Kovesi Details Disciplinary Case Against Bulgaria’s European Prosecutor

European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi has clarified the reasons behind the disciplinary proceedings against Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva in a letter to the Union of Judges in Bulgaria

World » EU | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 17:05

U.S. Government Halts Operations After Budget Deadlock - First Shutdown Since 2019

The US federal government officially began shutting down after midnight Wednesday, as lawmakers and President Donald Trump failed to resolve a budget deadlock, primarily revolving around Democratic demands for healthcare funding

World | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 14:15

Bomb Scare Shuts Down Oktoberfest – Munich on High Alert!

Munich authorities have closed the Oktoberfest festival grounds until at least 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday following a bomb threat connected to a house fire and explosion in the northern part of the city

World » EU | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 13:37

Over 80% of Ukrainians Say Country Was Unprepared for Russian Invasion, Survey Finds

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) has revealed that a significant majority of Ukrainians believe the country was not adequately prepared for Russia’s full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 13:18

Zelensky: Weeklong Power Outage at Zaporizhzhia Puts Nuclear Plant in 'Critical' Condition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised the alarm over what he described as a “critical” situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria