Society | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 10:03
Bulgaria: Drivers Face Lane Restrictions on Trakia and Hemus Due to Ongoing Works

From today until October 3, drivers passing through parts of the Trakia highway near Stara Zagora will face traffic changes due to repair work, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced.

The adjustments affect two short sections at the 207th and 218th kilometers of the route. In these areas, vehicles will only be allowed to move in the active lanes, while access to the overtaking lanes will be restricted. The measure is necessary for the construction of a section in the median strip, which will later allow traffic to switch between carriageways when work on the asphalt pavement begins.

Additional works are also scheduled along other parts of the Trakia highway. On October 1 and 2, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on October 3 until noon, traffic near Stara Zagora will remain under these temporary restrictions. At the same time, repair activities will continue in the Yambol district, where patching of the roadway between the 285th and 289th kilometers will be carried out in the direction of Burgas. Work there is set to last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 1. During this period, the active and emergency lanes will be closed in stages, and traffic will be redirected to the overtaking lane.

Similar activities will also be carried out on the Hemus highway. Between October 1 and 7, roadside vegetation will be cleared along the section between the 42nd and 53rd kilometers in the direction of Sofia. The work, scheduled daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., will involve placing machinery in the emergency lane, while traffic will be handled in the active and fast lanes.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urged drivers to remain cautious, comply with speed limits, and avoid risky overtaking maneuvers, emphasizing that these temporary measures are essential for the safe progress of repair work.

