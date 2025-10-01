'He Must Learn to Walk and Talk Again': Child Survivor of ATV Crash in Sunny Beach Begins Rehabilitation

Four-year-old Martin, one of the victims of the serious ATV crash in Sunny Beach this summer, has been discharged from Pirogov Hospital, though his treatment is far from over. The child, who was injured along with his mother Hristina and three other people when the vehicle veered onto a sidewalk on August 14, will face a long rehabilitation process in the months ahead.

The electric ATV, driven by 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev, lost control and plowed into pedestrians in the resort. Among the most severely hurt were Marty and his mother. Hristina fell into a prolonged coma after the accident and later passed away, while her son remained under intensive medical supervision until recently.

Now, the boy is beginning a slow recovery. “He has to learn how to talk, walk, and eat again. He repeats words when you tell him and is starting to understand, but his left side is weaker than the right and requires therapy,” explained his uncle, Yulian Zdravkov, in an interview with Nova TV.

According to him, Martin’s mental state is still difficult to assess, as until recently he was in what doctors described as a waking coma. A follow-up MRI has already been scheduled at Pirogov for two months from now to examine the condition of his head. Zdravkov also noted that his own children, who were injured in the same incident, are struggling to recover psychologically.

“The little one isn’t attending kindergarten yet, and the older one has just started school. They will both need serious psychological help, as will we. They don’t talk about what happened, but when we mention it, they listen, and we can see changes in their behavior,” he said.

Martin, his uncle added, has no memory of the crash. “The doctors told us that some memories may eventually return, but for now there is no sign he recalls anything.”

On the investigation into the tragedy, Zdravkov said the expert reports are almost finalized. “They’re about 99 percent ready, and we’re waiting for the autopsy results on Hristina from Burgas Hospital. Burgazliev’s lawyers have also requested a second blood sample, and we expect the technical report on the ATV. Our lawyers believe the case should reach court within two weeks,” he noted.

Despite this, he admitted he has little hope the case will progress quickly or bring justice. “I had some hope before, but now I feel people are starting to forget. The case isn’t being discussed anymore, and I don’t see any change in the district court. Burgazliev’s parents are back at work, as if nothing happened.”

Zdravkov spoke about the immense burden on his brother, Martin’s father. “He just turned 35. Now he’s a widower and a single parent of two children. I think he’s coping remarkably well given the circumstances, but it’s extremely hard for him.”

He stressed that the family does not intend to request the trial be moved outside Burgas but urged judges to handle the case impartially. At the same time, he pointed out that Burgazliev’s relatives have made no effort to reach out. “No one from their family has contacted us. And even if they did, what difference would it make? Would they explain to my children, to my wife, to my parents, how we’re supposed to go on with our lives? I understand it’s difficult for them too, but when you’re on the sidewalk and something like this happens, who’s guilty if not the driver?” he asked.