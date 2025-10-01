Zelensky: Weeklong Power Outage at Zaporizhzhia Puts Nuclear Plant in 'Critical' Condition

World » UKRAINE | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11
Bulgaria: Zelensky: Weeklong Power Outage at Zaporizhzhia Puts Nuclear Plant in 'Critical' Condition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised the alarm over what he described as a “critical” situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid for an unprecedented seven days. In his evening address on September 30, he emphasized that this marks the longest outage since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

According to Zelensky, the facility - the largest nuclear plant in Europe - is currently operating only on diesel generators to keep its essential safety systems running after Russian attacks destroyed external power lines. He underlined that neither the plant nor its generators were ever intended to sustain such conditions for this length of time, noting that one of the backup generators has already failed.

The president accused Russia of deliberately blocking repair efforts by continuing to shell the area around Enerhodar, the city on the Dnipro River where the plant is located, close to the front line. He warned that such actions posed a threat extending far beyond Ukraine’s borders: “No terrorist in the world has ever dared to do to a nuclear plant what Russia is doing right now.” Zelensky said he has instructed Ukraine’s government and diplomatic corps to urgently raise the issue with international partners.

Moscow, which has controlled the plant since 2022, recently claimed it was supplying emergency power after blaming Ukraine for damage to the grid. While all six reactors have remained offline since Russia’s occupation, the plant still requires electricity to maintain reactor cooling and avert a possible nuclear disaster.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also weighed in. Its director general, Rafael Grossi, confirmed that the agency is maintaining constant contact with both sides in hopes of restoring the connection. He stressed that while the facility is managing for now thanks to its diesel backup systems - described as the “last line of defense” - the reliance on them is not sustainable from a nuclear safety standpoint.

Zaporizhzhia has been at the center of repeated nuclear safety fears since the invasion began, including shelling nearby, chronic power cuts, and staffing challenges under Russian control. The current prolonged outage, Zelensky warned, represents a new and highly dangerous escalation.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zaporizhzhia, Zelensky, Ukraine, nuclear

Related Articles:

Over 80% of Ukrainians Say Country Was Unprepared for Russian Invasion, Survey Finds

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) has revealed that a significant majority of Ukrainians believe the country was not adequately prepared for Russia’s full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 13:18

'We Are Stronger, Russia Is Weak' - Orban Threatens to Target Russian Drones in Hungarian Skies

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared that the country is ready to shoot down Russian drones if they enter Hungarian airspace

World » EU | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 16:37

'Our First Line of Defense' - Ukraine Will Receive 2 Billion Euros to Boost Drone Capabilities

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed a new agreement with Ukraine that will see €2 billion allocated for the development and deployment of drone technology

World » EU | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 12:30

From Drones to Missiles: Ukraine Eyes Global Weapons Exports

Ukraine has announced plans to export surplus weapons to multiple regions, including the United States, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address

World » Ukraine | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:36

Trump Clears Ukraine to Strike Deep into Russia: ‘No Sanctuaries Left’

US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg confirmed that President Donald Trump has authorised Kyiv to carry out long-range strikes on Russian territory

World » Russia | September 29, 2025, Monday // 10:11

Zelensky: Russian Tankers Turned into Drone Launch Pads Against Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his latest evening address that Russia has begun using tankers as platforms to launch and control drones targeting European countries

World » Ukraine | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 22:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Over 80% of Ukrainians Say Country Was Unprepared for Russian Invasion, Survey Finds

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) has revealed that a significant majority of Ukrainians believe the country was not adequately prepared for Russia’s full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 13:18

From Drones to Missiles: Ukraine Eyes Global Weapons Exports

Ukraine has announced plans to export surplus weapons to multiple regions, including the United States, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address

World » Ukraine | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:36

Zelensky: Russian Tankers Turned into Drone Launch Pads Against Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his latest evening address that Russia has begun using tankers as platforms to launch and control drones targeting European countries

World » Ukraine | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 22:44

'My Goal Is to Finish the War' - Zelensky Signals Exit from Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated that he may choose not to seek another term in office once the Russo-Ukrainian war concludes

World » Ukraine | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 15:09

Russian Iskander Missiles Strike Ukrainian Training Ground, Casualties Reported

On September 24, Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian Army training facility with a combined strike

World » Ukraine | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 10:30

Rubio Delivers Trump’s Ultimatum to Lavrov: 'Stop the Killing' in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on September 24 in New York, during the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly

World » Ukraine | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 08:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria