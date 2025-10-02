Bulgaria’s October 1 Forecast: Variable Clouds, Mountain Rain and Snow, Cooler Temperatures

On October 1, Bulgaria will see a mix of sun and clouds, with more significant cloud cover across many regions. In the afternoon, scattered showers are expected over the Rila and Rhodope mountains. Winds will be light to moderate from the west. Daytime temperatures will reach between 15 and 16 degrees, with Sofia also around 16°C. Later in the evening and overnight, heavy rain is forecast in the western parts of the country, accompanied by a northwesterly wind that will bring cooler air.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will remain partly cloudy but dry. A light wind will blow from the west and northwest. Maximum daytime values will range from 16 to 20 degrees, while seawater temperatures will stay relatively warm, between 21 and 22 degrees.

In the mountain regions, conditions will be mostly cloudy. Light to moderate winds are expected, and showers will develop, with snow likely above 2,000 meters. At 1,200 meters, highs will be around 12 degrees, while at 2,000 meters the temperature will be closer to 5 degrees.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)