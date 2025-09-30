'We Are Stronger, Russia Is Weak' - Orban Threatens to Target Russian Drones in Hungarian Skies

September 30, 2025, Tuesday
'We Are Stronger, Russia Is Weak' - Orban Threatens to Target Russian Drones in Hungarian Skies

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared that the country is ready to shoot down Russian drones if they enter Hungarian airspace, whether by accident or on purpose. His remarks were published on September 29 in a local media interview.

At the same time, Orban sought to minimize the risks posed by Russian drones crossing into European countries, instead criticizing what he described as the exaggerated caution of Western European leaders. “Europe is stronger in every aspect,” he argued on a pro-government talk show, adding that he had never understood why European nations presented themselves as weak despite Russia being “militarily, economically, and numerically weaker.

The comments come against a backdrop of heightened tensions between NATO and Moscow. Earlier this month, Poland shot down several Russian drones that crossed its territory - the first time allied forces have taken such action since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Soon after, a Russian drone entered Romania, while three Russian fighter jets were tracked over Estonia. In Scandinavia, suspicious drone activity over Denmark and Norway temporarily forced airports to shut down.

In response to repeated violations, both NATO and the EU announced fresh measures aimed at bolstering security along Europe’s eastern borders. Several Western leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, have called for Russian aircraft to be downed if they enter allied airspace.

Hungary, however, has long stood out as one of the EU and NATO’s most Moscow-friendly members, frequently opposing sanctions on Russia and blocking military support for Ukraine. Just days earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that reconnaissance drones, apparently from Hungary, had crossed into Ukrainian territory. Budapest rejected this, with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto dismissing the allegations. Orban went further, asserting that even if such drones had crossed the border, it would make little difference since, in his view, “Ukraine is not an independent country” due to its reliance on Western aid.

Over 80% of Ukrainians Say Country Was Unprepared for Russian Invasion, Survey Finds

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) has revealed that a significant majority of Ukrainians believe the country was not adequately prepared for Russia’s full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 13:18

Zelensky: Weeklong Power Outage at Zaporizhzhia Puts Nuclear Plant in 'Critical' Condition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised the alarm over what he described as a “critical” situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11

'Our First Line of Defense' - Ukraine Will Receive 2 Billion Euros to Boost Drone Capabilities

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed a new agreement with Ukraine that will see €2 billion allocated for the development and deployment of drone technology

World » EU | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 12:30

From Drones to Missiles: Ukraine Eyes Global Weapons Exports

Ukraine has announced plans to export surplus weapons to multiple regions, including the United States, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address

World » Ukraine | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:36

Europe on the Brink? German Chancellor Warns 'War May Be Closer Than We Think'

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that Europe finds itself in a precarious position with Russia

World » EU | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Trump Clears Ukraine to Strike Deep into Russia: ‘No Sanctuaries Left’

US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg confirmed that President Donald Trump has authorised Kyiv to carry out long-range strikes on Russian territory

World » Russia | September 29, 2025, Monday // 10:11
Bulgaria Hosts George Simion and European Conservatives for High-Level Talks

Romanian politician and former presidential candidate George Simion, along with Poland’s former Prime Minister (2017–2023) Mateusz Morawiecki, will travel to Bulgaria as special guests of the Bureau of the European Conservatives and Reformists

World » EU | September 29, 2025, Monday // 15:29

Rising Eurozone Food Prices Outpace General Inflation, Straining Household Budgets

Households across the eurozone are now spending roughly a third more on food than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, a rise that far exceeds increases in the prices of other good

World » EU | September 29, 2025, Monday // 14:36

Denmark Bans Civilian Drones Ahead of EU Summit Amid Suspected Russian Activity

Denmark has announced a nationwide ban on civilian drone flights this week as Copenhagen prepares to host an EU summit of government leaders

World » EU | September 29, 2025, Monday // 07:48

Moldova Chose Europe: Sandu’s Party Wins but Faces Fragile Majority

Moldova’s parliamentary elections delivered a decisive win for President Maia Sandu’s pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), but questions remain about its ability to govern alone

World » EU | September 29, 2025, Monday // 07:43
