Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo Highway Secures Funding, Completion Target Set for 2029

Over 1 Million Winter Seats Added on Bulgaria–Tel Aviv Routes
Wizz Air, a major airline in Europe and Bulgaria, is significantly expanding its winter 2025 flight schedule to and from Tel Aviv, offering over 1 million seats across 18 European routes
The construction of the Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo highway is expected to be finalized by 2029, with funding for the project already secured. This was confirmed during an information meeting held in the town of Byala, one of the key points along the future route.
According to Ventsislav Atanasov, member of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency, challenges linked to the loess soil in the area have been resolved during the design stage. He noted that the Byala bypass is planned for completion by mid-2028. “The humus has been removed, and the positive news is that despite the loess soil in the region, we already have a construction permit for the remaining part of the Byala bypass. This will allow us to start work on the pilot section, which involves a high embankment stabilized with loess cement,” Atanasov explained.
Martin Georgiev from the Ministry of Transport, who heads the “Transport Connectivity” program, assured that financial stability for the project is guaranteed. He stated that at least 300 million leva will be disbursed by the end of the year, stressing that this is critical not only for the highway itself but also for ensuring the overall progress of the program within the time frame Bulgaria has to use the allocated European funds.
At the meeting, Yordanka Chobanova, head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, highlighted the strategic significance of the highway. She underlined that the project must be completed no later than 2029, urging that the pace of implementation be accelerated to meet the deadline.
