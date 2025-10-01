Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo Highway Secures Funding, Completion Target Set for 2029

Society | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 08:16
Bulgaria: Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo Highway Secures Funding, Completion Target Set for 2029

The construction of the RuseVeliko Tarnovo highway is expected to be finalized by 2029, with funding for the project already secured. This was confirmed during an information meeting held in the town of Byala, one of the key points along the future route.

According to Ventsislav Atanasov, member of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency, challenges linked to the loess soil in the area have been resolved during the design stage. He noted that the Byala bypass is planned for completion by mid-2028. “The humus has been removed, and the positive news is that despite the loess soil in the region, we already have a construction permit for the remaining part of the Byala bypass. This will allow us to start work on the pilot section, which involves a high embankment stabilized with loess cement,” Atanasov explained.

Martin Georgiev from the Ministry of Transport, who heads the “Transport Connectivity” program, assured that financial stability for the project is guaranteed. He stated that at least 300 million leva will be disbursed by the end of the year, stressing that this is critical not only for the highway itself but also for ensuring the overall progress of the program within the time frame Bulgaria has to use the allocated European funds.

At the meeting, Yordanka Chobanova, head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, highlighted the strategic significance of the highway. She underlined that the project must be completed no later than 2029, urging that the pace of implementation be accelerated to meet the deadline.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: highway, Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Over 1 Million Winter Seats Added on Bulgaria–Tel Aviv Routes

Wizz Air, a major airline in Europe and Bulgaria, is significantly expanding its winter 2025 flight schedule to and from Tel Aviv, offering over 1 million seats across 18 European routes

Business » Tourism | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Over Half of Bulgarian Doctors Face Aggression, Public Blames Them Too, Survey Finds

A recent study by "Trend," commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union, reveals a troubling picture of workplace aggression in the country’s healthcare system

Society » Health | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry Set to Boost Trade Amid Rising Wages and Inflation, U.S. Report Says

Bulgaria’s upcoming eurozone accession is expected to lower transaction costs with its main trade and investment partners

Business | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Weather on October 2: Clouds, Strong Winds and Widespread Rainfall

On Thursday, October 2, Bulgaria will see unsettled weather with clouds, wind and widespread precipitation

Society » Environment | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 17:04

Fewer Babies, More Deaths: Bulgaria Faces Grim Population Reality

As of December 31, 2024, Bulgaria’s population stood at 6,437,360 people, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI)

Society | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 16:22

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition with Focus on Transparency and Consumer Protection

Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Doncho Barbalov outlined Bulgaria’s ongoing efforts to ensure a secure and transparent transition to the euro during an information meeting in Haskovo

Business » Finance | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 16:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria’s Weather on October 2: Clouds, Strong Winds and Widespread Rainfall

On Thursday, October 2, Bulgaria will see unsettled weather with clouds, wind and widespread precipitation

Society » Environment | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 17:04

Fewer Babies, More Deaths: Bulgaria Faces Grim Population Reality

As of December 31, 2024, Bulgaria’s population stood at 6,437,360 people, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI)

Society | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 16:22

Bus Crashes into Parked Truck in Sofia: Nine Injured, Driver in Serious Condition

Nine people were injured in a serious traffic accident in Sofia after a passenger bus collided with a stationary truck

Society » Incidents | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 16:11

Drivers Face Lane Restrictions on Trakia and Hemus Due to Ongoing Works

From today until October 3, drivers passing through parts of the Trakia highway near Stara Zagora will face traffic changes due to repair work

Society | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 10:03

Bulgaria’s October 1 Forecast: Variable Clouds, Mountain Rain and Snow, Cooler Temperatures

On October 1, Bulgaria will see a mix of sun and clouds, with more significant cloud cover across many regions. In the afternoon

Society » Environment | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 17:03

Important! Bulgaria's Authorities to Fine Traders for Unjustified Price Hikes After October 8

From October 8, Bulgaria will begin imposing effective sanctions on traders who breach the Law on the Introduction of the Euro

Society | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 16:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria