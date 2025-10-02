Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition with Focus on Transparency and Consumer Protection

Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Doncho Barbalov outlined Bulgaria’s ongoing efforts to ensure a secure and transparent transition to the euro during an information meeting in Haskovo, part of the National Information Campaign for the Introduction of the Euro. He stressed that the Ministry of Economy and Industry, together with partner institutions, is committed to protecting consumers and supporting businesses throughout the currency changeover.

Barbalov highlighted that regular and targeted communication with all stakeholders is central to the Ministry’s approach. Meetings are held with regulators such as the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo), the National Revenue Agency (NRA), business representatives, and citizens to exchange information, discuss emerging issues, and identify practical solutions to ensure the process is fair and transparent.

“The main goal is to guarantee stability and fairness during the transition, minimizing economic risks while fully protecting consumer rights,” Barbalov said. Special attention is being given to socially vulnerable groups to safeguard their interests. Any unjustified price increases will be closely monitored, with authorities ready to respond promptly. Prices should reflect genuine economic factors and be set in good faith. Preliminary inspections by the CPCo have revealed minimal cases of incorrect double pricing, demonstrating that businesses are largely complying with the new rules.

The Deputy Minister also announced the launch of the state website kolkostruva.bg, which will publish daily prices for 101 goods, including food, medicines, hygiene, and cosmetic products, as part of transparency measures during the euro introduction. This initiative is coordinated by the Consumer Protection Commission, with input from the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

Barbalov reminded that the requirements for traders under the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria came into effect on August 8 and will remain valid for 12 months. The grace period for businesses to adjust their operations ends on October 8, after which control authorities will begin enforcing fines instead of issuing warnings.

Emphasizing the national importance of the euro adoption, Barbalov noted that the transition requires unity, consistency, and cooperation across all sectors. He pointed out that some benefits are already visible, including a one-step improvement in Bulgaria’s rating following the euro adoption decision, which provides a positive signal for businesses.

The Haskovo meeting was attended by Regional Governor Dr. Stefka Zdravkova, Deputy Mayor Maria Valcheva, and Georgi Chanev, Chief Director of the Issue Department at the Bulgarian National Bank. The campaign aims to provide citizens with clear, detailed, and reliable information on the main stages and deadlines of the euro introduction process.