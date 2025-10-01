Historic Breakthrough for Bulgaria and INSAIT: First-Ever Bulgarian Paper Accepted at CoRL 2025

Over 1 Million Winter Seats Added on Bulgaria–Tel Aviv Routes
Wizz Air, a major airline in Europe and Bulgaria, is significantly expanding its winter 2025 flight schedule to and from Tel Aviv, offering over 1 million seats across 18 European routes
INSAIT announces a landmark achievement: for the first time in history, a Bulgarian institution has a paper accepted at the Conference on Robot Learning (CoRL), a top research conference in robotics. The paper, titled “Generalist Robot Manipulation Beyond Action Labeled Data”, will be presented at CoRL 2025, taking place September 27–30 in Seoul, South Korea.
The work introduces MotoVLA, a novel approach that enables robots to acquire manipulation skills from unlabeled human and robot videos, drastically reducing the need for massive
action-labeled datasets. By predicting 3D dynamics directly from video and aligning them to actions with only a small labeled set, MotoVLA unlocks out-of-action generalization—allowing robots to perform completely new tasks without ever seeing their action labels during training.
In rigorous testing, MotoVLA delivered state-of-the-art results, outperforming prior baselines by up to +14.1% on key benchmarks, both in simulation and on real robotic platforms. This breakthrough underscores the potential of combining 3D vision, weak supervision, and robotics to push forward the development of truly generalist robotic systems.
The research team includes INSAIT researchers Alexander Spiridonov, Dr. Jan-Nico Zaech, Nikolay Nikolov, Prof. Luc Van Gool, and Dr. Danda Paudel.
The full paper and project information can be explored at motovla.insait.ai
Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Doncho Barbalov outlined Bulgaria’s ongoing efforts to ensure a secure and transparent transition to the euro during an information meeting in Haskovo
The Ministry of Tourism of Bulgaria took part in Tourism Expo Japan (TEJ), held from September 25 to 28, 2025, at the Aichi Sky Expo in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture. The country was featured at the European Tourism Commission (ETC) stand
Bulgaria has commenced a new round of drilling in the Black Sea aimed at extracting natural gas
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov described the contract with the Turkish state energy company Botas as a significant problem for Bulgaria’s energy sector, highlighting its long-term financial impact on Bulgargaz
Esports no longer sit on the edge of the entertainment world.
Card payments are set to make the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria easier for both consumers and merchants, according to Polina Toskova, head of a company providing cashless payment infrastructure
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink