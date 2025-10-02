Bulgaria Showcases Tourism at Japan’s Leading Travel Exhibition

Over 1 Million Winter Seats Added on Bulgaria–Tel Aviv Routes
Wizz Air, a major airline in Europe and Bulgaria, is significantly expanding its winter 2025 flight schedule to and from Tel Aviv, offering over 1 million seats across 18 European routes
The Ministry of Tourism of Bulgaria took part in Tourism Expo Japan (TEJ), held from September 25 to 28, 2025, at the Aichi Sky Expo in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture. The country was featured at the European Tourism Commission (ETC) stand, joining other European destinations in promoting the continent’s travel offerings to the Japanese market.
TEJ is recognized as Japan’s most prominent tourism exhibition, organized jointly by the Japan Travel and Tourism Association, the Japan Association of Travel Agencies (JATA), and the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO). The event attracts participants from a wide range of industries and focuses on developing domestic, outbound, and inbound tourism while supporting regional revitalization. Serving both B2B and B2C audiences, TEJ provides an ideal platform for business negotiations, networking, media exposure, and direct marketing.
To strengthen connections between Europe and Japan, the ETC partnered with JATA to host the Europe–Japan Marketplace, a dedicated B2B segment within the exhibition. This initiative enabled structured meetings and collaboration opportunities between leading Japanese travel agents and European tour operators.
Bulgaria’s participation reflects the country’s commitment to maintaining strong tourism relations with Japan and promoting itself as an appealing destination. The Ministry of Tourism emphasizes the value of presenting Bulgaria’s rich culture, historical heritage, authentic experiences, modern infrastructure, and unique natural landscapes to Japanese travelers.
Minister Miroslav Borshosh stated, “Our presence at Tourism Expo Japan 2025 is a strategic effort to strengthen Bulgaria’s visibility in this distant market. Japanese tourists appreciate culture, history, and genuine experiences. Together with our European Tourism Commission partners, we can showcase Bulgaria as a destination offering high added value and sustainable tourism development.”
Ryanair will fully transition to digital boarding passes starting Wednesday, November 12, following an adjustment from the originally planned date of November 3
The Greek publication Kathimerini writes that a “Bulgarian Riviera” is emerging around Kavala, driven by growing investments from Bulgarian buyers in the area, BNR reported.
Prof. Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism, provided an overview of Bulgaria’s tourism performance for the summer season
Starting October 1, 2025, and lasting until April 30, 2026, older vehicles will be prohibited from circulating in central Plovdiv
This summer, the Southern Black Sea Coast of Bulgaria experienced a significant boost in tourism, with resorts reporting between 15% and 20% more visitors compared to last year
In 2023, Bulgaria ranked second in the European Union in terms of air passenger kilometers, with a share of 29.0% of total transport services
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink