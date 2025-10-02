Bulgaria Showcases Tourism at Japan’s Leading Travel Exhibition

Business » TOURISM | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 14:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Showcases Tourism at Japan’s Leading Travel Exhibition @Ministry of Tourism

The Ministry of Tourism of Bulgaria took part in Tourism Expo Japan (TEJ), held from September 25 to 28, 2025, at the Aichi Sky Expo in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture. The country was featured at the European Tourism Commission (ETC) stand, joining other European destinations in promoting the continent’s travel offerings to the Japanese market.

TEJ is recognized as Japan’s most prominent tourism exhibition, organized jointly by the Japan Travel and Tourism Association, the Japan Association of Travel Agencies (JATA), and the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO). The event attracts participants from a wide range of industries and focuses on developing domestic, outbound, and inbound tourism while supporting regional revitalization. Serving both B2B and B2C audiences, TEJ provides an ideal platform for business negotiations, networking, media exposure, and direct marketing.

To strengthen connections between Europe and Japan, the ETC partnered with JATA to host the Europe–Japan Marketplace, a dedicated B2B segment within the exhibition. This initiative enabled structured meetings and collaboration opportunities between leading Japanese travel agents and European tour operators.

Bulgaria’s participation reflects the country’s commitment to maintaining strong tourism relations with Japan and promoting itself as an appealing destination. The Ministry of Tourism emphasizes the value of presenting Bulgaria’s rich culture, historical heritage, authentic experiences, modern infrastructure, and unique natural landscapes to Japanese travelers.

Minister Miroslav Borshosh stated, “Our presence at Tourism Expo Japan 2025 is a strategic effort to strengthen Bulgaria’s visibility in this distant market. Japanese tourists appreciate culture, history, and genuine experiences. Together with our European Tourism Commission partners, we can showcase Bulgaria as a destination offering high added value and sustainable tourism development.

Tags: Japan, Bulgaria, tourism

