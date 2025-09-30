Bulgaria: New National Price Portal Active, Yet Coverage Starts with Just Two Retailers

Society | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00
The national portal kolkostruva.bg has officially gone live, although currently it provides pricing information for stores from only two retail chains, a check by Dir.bg revealed.

The launch was confirmed in a written response from Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov to MPs Bozhidar Bozhanov and Ivaylo Mirchev. Access to the portal is organized under the main section titled “Monitored Goods.” Users select a settlement and a specific store, then navigate through one of 16 product categories to see the current daily price of the chosen item. As of 11:00 a.m., this information was available only for two of Bulgaria’s major retail chains.

Zhelyazkov noted that tests of the portal were successfully conducted on September 9, involving 35 retail chains, with the first submitted data recorded on September 12. The Prime Minister emphasized that, while the law requires all retailers to submit daily pricing information on their own websites, it remains unclear how many chains will immediately comply.

According to the written response, the Competition Protection Commission reviewed the test data on September 25 and displayed it in the “Monitored Goods” section of the public portal. Four days later, some retail chains confirmed their readiness to submit data in a live production environment. Despite this progress, the exact number of retailers who will participate and submit prices on a daily basis is still uncertain.

