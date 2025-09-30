Bulgaria to Test National Early Warning and BG-ALERT Systems on October 1

September 30, 2025, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Test National Early Warning and BG-ALERT Systems on October 1

The National Early Warning and Public Alert System in Bulgaria will undergo a scheduled test on Wednesday, October 1, beginning at 11:00 a.m., the Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday. Simultaneously, the BG-ALERT notification system will be tested between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m., according to the system’s official website.

The early warning test will cover multiple regions, including Sofia, Burgas, Varna, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, Vratsa, and Stara Zagora, specifically in the municipal centers of these areas. Municipalities in Vidin, Pernik, and Yambol provinces will also be included, as well as settlements within a 30-kilometer radius of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. This exercise forms part of the system’s biannual routine, conducted on the first working day of April and October. The test involves activating acoustic warning signals, complemented by voice announcements, to verify both technical functionality and public response.

The Interior Ministry emphasized that the exercise serves a dual purpose: to ensure the National Early Warning and Public Alert System is fully operational and to train residents in recognizing and reacting appropriately to notification signals. In Sofia Municipality, the test is set to start precisely at 11:00 a.m., with officials monitoring its performance and assessing public readiness.

Be a reporter: Write and send your article
