Another Brutal Murder in Bulgarian Small Town: Woman Killed in Home During Robbery

A horrifying crime shook the town of Peshtera on September 27, when a 62-year-old woman was fatally attacked in her home in the Pirin district. Authorities were alerted at 12:20 p.m. via the 112 emergency line, and responding teams found the woman already dead.

Brutal Killing in Bulgarian Village

Investigators determined that a 48-year-old neighbor of the victim had been waiting at her house for her husband to leave for work. Once he broke into one of the rooms, he stole cash and a mobile phone. When the woman returned home, a confrontation ensued. During the altercation, the man seized a kitchen knife and inflicted multiple stab wounds to her abdomen, chest, and face, which proved fatal.

Police quickly identified the perpetrator during a hot-spot operation. He is a known criminal from Peshtera who lives in the same neighborhood as the victim. Officers recovered the knife along with the stolen money and phone.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Pazardzhik. The suspect has been detained for up to 72 hours, and the prosecutor’s office is preparing to request his permanent arrest.