European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed a new agreement with Ukraine that will see €2 billion allocated for the development and deployment of drone technology.

Speaking at a press conference alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, von der Leyen underlined the strategic importance of continued military support for Ukraine, framing the country as "our first line of defence." She stated that the €2 billion investment will enable Ukraine to significantly expand its drone capabilities and fully utilize its operational potential. The initiative is also expected to benefit the European Union by advancing its own technological expertise in unmanned aerial systems.

Earlier this month, von der Leyen had announced a preliminary allocation of €6 billion, sourced from profits on frozen Russian assets, earmarked for drone production to support Ukraine’s defense efforts. EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius also emphasized the urgency of developing a so-called “drone wall” along the EU’s eastern border, following recent incursions into Polish airspace by Russian drones. Reports indicate that the EU intends to rely on drone technologies that have demonstrated effectiveness in Ukraine as part of the implementation of this defensive system.

