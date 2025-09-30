Over 40,000 Euros Found in Corrupt Road Inspectors’ Homes After the Robbie Williams Bribe Scandal in Bulgaria

Crime | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 11:10
Bulgaria: Over 40,000 Euros Found in Corrupt Road Inspectors’ Homes After the Robbie Williams Bribe Scandal in Bulgaria Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov

Two officers of the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” (IAAA) have been arrested after demanding bribes from truck drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert in Sofia. During searches of their homes and cars, authorities found over 40,000 euros and 5,000 leva, according to Senior Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, Director of the State Traffic Police.

The case began on September 25 around 7:00 p.m., when five of the 22 trucks bringing equipment to Sofia were stopped at a checkpoint. The IAAA officers informed the drivers that their vehicles’ speedometers were allegedly malfunctioning and that they faced fines of 750 euros each. To avoid the penalties, the officers demanded bribes. Two drivers refused, while one paid 300 euros and two others paid 200 leva each. Since some drivers lacked cash, the officers escorted them to an ATM, using Google Translate to communicate the bribe demands.

Sofia Deputy City Prosecutor Desislava Petrova explained that the investigation was launched immediately after a tip from the concert organizers. Witnesses were interrogated, searches of vehicles, residences, and individuals were carried out, and criminal proceedings were initiated. The prosecutors clarified that the origin of the seized funds is still being verified.

The arrested officers face charges under Article 301, Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code for bribery, with one charged under the conditions of a continuing crime. The law prescribes imprisonment of up to six years, fines of 5,000–10,000 leva, confiscation of up to half of the offender’s property, and deprivation of the right to hold public office or certain professions. By prosecutor’s order, both have been detained for 72 hours, and a request for detention in custody will be submitted to the Sofia City Court.

Bogdan Milchev from the Road Safety Institute noted that this is not an isolated case. For months, reports suggested that an organized group within the IAAA was extorting truck drivers, with money allegedly reported to the team of Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov. The arrests came after drivers filed complaints on September 26, prompting intervention by Bulgarian authorities and the British Embassy.

The concert organizer, Fest Team, described the situation as extremely unpleasant but stated that it did not affect the event’s organization or audience experience. They praised the swift response of Bulgarian authorities and confirmed that the show proceeded without issues, leaving both Robbie Williams and attendees impressed.

In response to the case, the party “Yes, Bulgaria” submitted a bill requiring IAAA employees to wear body cameras while performing checks under the Road Transport and Road Traffic Acts. The initiative aims to curb corruption, which the party argues has become a persistent problem in the agency.

Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov commented that IAAA employees are often pressured by their superiors to solicit bribes, and while some employees acted individually, there is no evidence of an organized criminal group. Over the past eight months, seven employees were dismissed for similar activities, and Karadjov emphasized the agency’s zero-tolerance approach.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov also weighed in, underlining the government’s commitment to immediate and effective law enforcement. He reiterated the long-discussed plan to establish a single road control body, citing internal departmental discrepancies as obstacles but confirming that structural changes will soon be implemented.

Today, prosecutors will request permanent detention for the two IAAA officers involved in the Robbie Williams case. Both have already been fired, detained for 72 hours, and are formally charged with bribery. Authorities continue to investigate the source of the seized 40,000 euros and 5,000 leva.

