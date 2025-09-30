Bulgaria Rolls Out the Red Carpet for the World Volleyball Silver Medalists

Sports | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Rolls Out the Red Carpet for the World Volleyball Silver Medalists

The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team returned home to a warm and ceremonial reception at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, greeted with a red carpet, a guard of honor, and laurel wreaths.

The team arrived on the government Airbus A319, flying back from Istanbul, where they had been welcomed earlier in the morning by Youth and Sports Minister Ivan Peshev. On Sunday, Bulgaria’s national squad, led by coach Gianlorenzo Blenghini, secured silver medals at the men’s World Championship held in the Philippines.

Stepping off the plane first were Bulgarian Volleyball Federation President Lyubomir Ganev, coach Blenghini, and team captain Alex Grozdanov. Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov and the national teams coordinator, Nikolay Ivanov, were among the officials present to greet the returning champions. Each team member received a laurel wreath and a check for 520,000 leva (approximately €266,000) from Minister Peshev.

Minister Peshev had personally traveled to Istanbul to accompany the team back to Bulgaria, noting that the organization of the government flight ensured the athletes did not have to endure a 12-hour wait at the airport for a commercial flight.

A larger celebration is planned for later in the day at St. Alexander Nevski Square, organized jointly by the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation and Sofia Municipality. Beginning at 5:30 PM, the world vice-champions will take part in an open-top bus parade starting from "Nezavisimost" Square, accompanied by a musical program featuring performers such as Ana Stavreva, Elena Popova, Nikola Yanakiev, Natali Stefanova, Bon-Bon, the Argirovi Brothers, and the Slavin Slavchev Foundation.

To accommodate the festivities, Sofia Municipality has issued traffic restrictions: from 3:00 AM to 8:00 PM on September 30, 2025, parking will be prohibited around St. Alexander Nevski Square, except for vehicles servicing the event. Vehicle entry on nearby streets, including 15-ti Noemvri Street and Oborishte Street between 11-ti Avgust and Vasil Levski Boulevard, will be restricted from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, as directed by the Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, volleyball, sofia

Related Articles:

U.S. Embassy in Sofia Halts Facebook Updates Amid Budget Lapse

The U.S. Embassy in Sofia has announced that it will suspend regular updates to its Facebook page due to a lack of earmarked funding

Politics » Diplomacy | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 11:36

Another Bulgarian Citizen Detained in Russia Amid Rising Tensions with Europe

A Bulgarian national has been detained by Russian authorities

Politics » Diplomacy | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 11:16

Bulgaria Evacuates Two Citizens and Relative from Gaza Strip

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the successful evacuation of three individuals from the Gaza Strip: two young Bulgarian citizens and an elderly Palestinian, who is a relative of one of the Bulgarians

Politics » Diplomacy | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:25

Bulgaria Detains Officials Over Bribe Attempt from Robbie Williams’ Equipment Convoy

Two employees of Bulgaria’s Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” have been detained after allegedly demanding bribes from truck drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert in Sofia

Crime | September 29, 2025, Monday // 11:24

Robbie Williams Honors Bulgaria’s Volleyball Heroes at Sold-Out Sofia Concert

At his concert at Sofia’s Vasil Levski National Stadium, British pop icon Robbie Williams paid tribute to Bulgaria’s men’s volleyball team, which had just won silver at the World Championship

Society | September 29, 2025, Monday // 08:07

Bulgaria Wins Historic Silver as Italy Claims Volleyball World Championship Crown

The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team fell short in the final of the World Championship in the Philippines, losing 1:3 (21:25, 17:25, 25:17, 10:25) to reigning champion Italy

Sports | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 15:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria Wins Historic Silver as Italy Claims Volleyball World Championship Crown

The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team fell short in the final of the World Championship in the Philippines, losing 1:3 (21:25, 17:25, 25:17, 10:25) to reigning champion Italy

Sports | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 15:24

Glory in the Philippines: Bulgaria Secures Second-Ever Volleyball World Championship Final Appearance

The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team secured a historic place in the final of the World Championship in the Philippines after defeating the Czech Republic 3:1

Sports | September 27, 2025, Saturday // 11:37

Bulgaria Pulls Off Unthinkable Comeback: From 0:2 Down to Semifinals Triumph Over USA

Bulgaria staged a dramatic comeback to reach the World Volleyball Championship semifinals, overcoming a 0:2 deficit against the United States in a thrilling 3:2 victory at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City

Sports | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 17:51

Perfect Start: Bulgarian Champions Edge Past Malmö in Sweden

Bulgaria’s champion Ludogorets opened their Europa League group stage campaign with a valuable 2-1 away win against Swedish titleholders Malmö, marking a strong start to the 2025/26 season

Sports | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 08:03

Bulgaria Backs Russia’s Return to UEFA: Controversy Ahead of 2026 Vote

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) has expressed support for Russia’s return to official UEFA competitions

Sports | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 16:12

Ranking Shame for Bulgaria as National Football Team Falls Behind Zambia and Curacao

The Bulgarian national football team has fallen further in the latest FIFA world rankings

Sports | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 15:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria