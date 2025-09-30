Bulgaria Evacuates Two Citizens and Relative from Gaza Strip

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the successful evacuation of three individuals from the Gaza Strip: two young Bulgarian citizens and an elderly Palestinian, who is a relative of one of the Bulgarians.

According to the MFA, the operation was carried out in close collaboration with international partners and coordinated by four Bulgarian diplomatic missions. The evacuation took more than 24 hours, beginning in the early hours of September 29. The evacuees first traveled through Jordan with support from the Bulgarian embassy in Amman, and then continued via Istanbul, assisted by the Consulate General of Bulgaria.

The operation followed prior communication between the evacuees’ relatives and Bulgarian missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah. These missions coordinated closely with the relevant authorities in the countries involved to ensure the safe passage of all participants.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that everyone involved in the evacuation expressed their gratitude for the support received during the operation.