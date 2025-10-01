From Drones to Missiles: Ukraine Eyes Global Weapons Exports

Ukraine has announced plans to export surplus weapons to multiple regions, including the United States, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address. The goal is to use revenues from these controlled exports to fund production of weapons that are urgently needed on the frontlines, as well as systems proven effective in targeting deep inside Russian territory. Agreements on four export destinations - America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa - have already been reached, with the government preparing the necessary deals.

Zelensky said the announcement followed a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Monday, 29 September, during which reports on Ukraine’s long-range military needs were discussed. Emphasizing the importance of maximizing domestic production, he noted that Ukraine’s manufacturing capacity remains underutilized. The government is directing funding to ensure that every capable Ukrainian company receives orders and is able to fulfill them completely.

Support from international partners, particularly for drone production, has been highlighted as a crucial element in these plans. Zelensky stressed that the Ministry of Defence and related institutions are tasked with ensuring that manufacturers can take on as many orders as feasible, while planning production and contracts to maintain adequately stocked arsenals.

This move comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized Kyiv to conduct long-range strikes on Russian targets, highlighting the strategic importance of both domestic production and carefully managed arms exports in supporting Ukraine’s military operations.