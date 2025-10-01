From Drones to Missiles: Ukraine Eyes Global Weapons Exports

World » UKRAINE | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:36
Bulgaria: From Drones to Missiles: Ukraine Eyes Global Weapons Exports

Ukraine has announced plans to export surplus weapons to multiple regions, including the United States, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address. The goal is to use revenues from these controlled exports to fund production of weapons that are urgently needed on the frontlines, as well as systems proven effective in targeting deep inside Russian territory. Agreements on four export destinations - America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa - have already been reached, with the government preparing the necessary deals.

Zelensky said the announcement followed a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Monday, 29 September, during which reports on Ukraine’s long-range military needs were discussed. Emphasizing the importance of maximizing domestic production, he noted that Ukraine’s manufacturing capacity remains underutilized. The government is directing funding to ensure that every capable Ukrainian company receives orders and is able to fulfill them completely.

Support from international partners, particularly for drone production, has been highlighted as a crucial element in these plans. Zelensky stressed that the Ministry of Defence and related institutions are tasked with ensuring that manufacturers can take on as many orders as feasible, while planning production and contracts to maintain adequately stocked arsenals.

This move comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized Kyiv to conduct long-range strikes on Russian targets, highlighting the strategic importance of both domestic production and carefully managed arms exports in supporting Ukraine’s military operations.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, Ukraine, europe, weapons

Related Articles:

Over 80% of Ukrainians Say Country Was Unprepared for Russian Invasion, Survey Finds

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) has revealed that a significant majority of Ukrainians believe the country was not adequately prepared for Russia’s full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 13:18

Zelensky: Weeklong Power Outage at Zaporizhzhia Puts Nuclear Plant in 'Critical' Condition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised the alarm over what he described as a “critical” situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11

'We Are Stronger, Russia Is Weak' - Orban Threatens to Target Russian Drones in Hungarian Skies

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared that the country is ready to shoot down Russian drones if they enter Hungarian airspace

World » EU | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 16:37

'Our First Line of Defense' - Ukraine Will Receive 2 Billion Euros to Boost Drone Capabilities

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed a new agreement with Ukraine that will see €2 billion allocated for the development and deployment of drone technology

World » EU | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 12:30

Europe on the Brink? German Chancellor Warns 'War May Be Closer Than We Think'

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that Europe finds itself in a precarious position with Russia

World » EU | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Trump Clears Ukraine to Strike Deep into Russia: ‘No Sanctuaries Left’

US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg confirmed that President Donald Trump has authorised Kyiv to carry out long-range strikes on Russian territory

World » Russia | September 29, 2025, Monday // 10:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Zelensky: Weeklong Power Outage at Zaporizhzhia Puts Nuclear Plant in 'Critical' Condition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised the alarm over what he described as a “critical” situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11

Zelensky: Russian Tankers Turned into Drone Launch Pads Against Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his latest evening address that Russia has begun using tankers as platforms to launch and control drones targeting European countries

World » Ukraine | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 22:44

'My Goal Is to Finish the War' - Zelensky Signals Exit from Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated that he may choose not to seek another term in office once the Russo-Ukrainian war concludes

World » Ukraine | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 15:09

Russian Iskander Missiles Strike Ukrainian Training Ground, Casualties Reported

On September 24, Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian Army training facility with a combined strike

World » Ukraine | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 10:30

Rubio Delivers Trump’s Ultimatum to Lavrov: 'Stop the Killing' in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on September 24 in New York, during the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly

World » Ukraine | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 08:18

Ukraine's Zaluzhnyi Breaks Silence: 'No Operational Success' in Kursk or 2023 Campaign

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the United Kingdom, has delivered his first detailed public reflection on two of the most significant military operations of the past year

World » Ukraine | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 17:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria