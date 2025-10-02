Pernik and Nearby Villages Face Day-Long Water Outage

September 30, 2025, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Pernik and Nearby Villages Face Day-Long Water Outage

Residents of Pernik and the surrounding region woke up this morning facing a water outage that has affected both the city and several nearby settlements. According to the local water utility, supply will not be restored until the afternoon of October 1, Wednesday.

The interruption covers not only Pernik itself but also the town of Batanovtsi and the villages of Yardzhilovtsi, Bogdanov Dol, Meshtitsa, Divotino, Lyulin and Golemo Buchino. All of these locations are dependent on the Studena dam for their water.

The disruption was caused by ongoing work to redirect part of the existing water supply line onto a newly constructed route as part of the broader water cycle project.

ViK-Pernik clarified that the supply will resume on schedule once the switching operation is completed, with water expected to return to the affected areas in the later hours of October 1.

Tags: Pernik, water, Bulgaria

