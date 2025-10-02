Pernik and Nearby Villages Face Day-Long Water Outage

Over 1 Million Winter Seats Added on Bulgaria–Tel Aviv Routes
Wizz Air, a major airline in Europe and Bulgaria, is significantly expanding its winter 2025 flight schedule to and from Tel Aviv, offering over 1 million seats across 18 European routes
Residents of Pernik and the surrounding region woke up this morning facing a water outage that has affected both the city and several nearby settlements. According to the local water utility, supply will not be restored until the afternoon of October 1, Wednesday.
The interruption covers not only Pernik itself but also the town of Batanovtsi and the villages of Yardzhilovtsi, Bogdanov Dol, Meshtitsa, Divotino, Lyulin and Golemo Buchino. All of these locations are dependent on the Studena dam for their water.
The disruption was caused by ongoing work to redirect part of the existing water supply line onto a newly constructed route as part of the broader water cycle project.
ViK-Pernik clarified that the supply will resume on schedule once the switching operation is completed, with water expected to return to the affected areas in the later hours of October 1.
On October 1, Bulgaria will see a mix of sun and clouds, with more significant cloud cover across many regions. In the afternoon
On average, around half of Bulgaria’s drinking water is lost as it travels through the country’s water supply network
On Monday, September 30, the weather across most of Bulgaria will be predominantly sunny
Pleven’s citizens continue to face serious water supply challenges, a situation the city’s mayor, Dr. Valentin Hristov
Next week, Bulgaria will experience active weather patterns as atmospheric processes intensify across the Balkan Peninsula
On Monday, September 29, Bulgaria will see unsettled weather conditions with clouds dominating the skies and widespread rainfall
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink