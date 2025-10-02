Experts Discuss Europe’s Multi-Layered Drone Defense and Bulgaria’s Role in the Project

Bulgaria took part in a videoconference of EU defense ministers discussing the proposed a “drone wall,” an initiative aimed at strengthening Europe’s air defenses. The meeting, convened by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius, included participation from Denmark, Finland, Poland, Romania, and the three Baltic states. Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Angel Naydenov and Ivaylo Ivanov from the Union of Reserve Officers “Atlantic” provided commentary on the topic on Nova TV.

According to Naydenov, the concept for the drone defense line originated after repeated drone incursions into Polish airspace, though it was not entirely new. The Baltic states had suggested a similar multi-layered air defense system as early as February-March, but the European Commission initially rejected the proposal. He emphasized that Bulgaria will participate in the system, noting that the sources of funding remain unclear. Naydenov suggested that national funds would likely need to be mobilized, while ideally the costs should be covered at the EU level through grants rather than loans, framing the project as a defense line for all of Europe.

Ivaylo Ivanov stressed that for the “drone wall,” which would stretch from the Baltic to the Black Sea, to function effectively and uniformly, it must be maintained and deployed by the European Union rather than relying on national efforts. This centralized approach, he argued, would ensure the system is secure and effective in all regions. Ivanov also pointed out Europe’s delayed response, noting that drone threats witnessed in Ukraine highlighted a lack of preparation, and stressed the importance of learning from these events.

Both experts highlighted that with proper funding and sufficient political will, the European Commission estimates tangible results could be achieved within a year. Ivanov concluded that the key condition for success is that member states align their efforts and move at the same pace, underscoring the need for coordinated political commitment across the EU.

Source: Nova TV