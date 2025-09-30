Signing Imminent? Bulgaria Set to Build Two Joint Factories with German Defense Giant Rheinmetall

Politics » DEFENSE | September 29, 2025, Monday // 16:44
Bulgaria: Signing Imminent? Bulgaria Set to Build Two Joint Factories with German Defense Giant Rheinmetall Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger (left) and GERB leader Boyko Borissov (right)

The Bulgarian government has not abandoned plans to sign a contract with the German defense company Rheinmetall for the construction of two joint factories, and officials indicate that the signing is "imminent." This information was confirmed by the press service of the Council of Ministers in response to questions from RFE/RL.

Discussions about Rheinmetall’s potential investment in Bulgaria have been ongoing for months, coinciding with the European Union’s push to boost military production amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and concerns over potential limitations on U.S. defense support for Europe. In late August, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger confirmed that the company would participate in the development of two plants in Bulgaria following a meeting with GERB leader Boyko Borissov. Borissov had stated that the contracts would be finalized and signed within three weeks, then submitted for ratification by the National Assembly so construction could commence.

The planned projects are expected to be funded under the EU’s SAFE defense financing mechanism. However, as of now, neither the government nor Rheinmetall has formally signed the contracts. Meanwhile, Rheinmetall has already secured agreements to build a gunpowder plant in Romania and an ammunition facility in Lithuania.

No, the government has not given up [on the two plants with Rheinmetall]. Details of the contracts are being finalized and will be signed soon,” the Council of Ministers told RFE/RL, without providing further specifics.

Domestically, the planned factories have sparked political tension between Borissov and President Rumen Radev, who sought to take credit for the project. Following a meeting with YouTuber Stanislav Tsanov and investigative journalist Dilyana Gaitandzhieva, Radev claimed he had alerted the “competent authorities” after receiving reports of alleged violations and abuses at VMZ-Sopot, the enterprise that will participate in the joint plant projects with Rheinmetall.

Bulgaria has historically been one of the largest producers of Warsaw Pact-standard shells, widely used by the Ukrainian army. The new plants are expected to shift production to NATO-standard ammunition, significantly modernizing Bulgaria’s defense manufacturing capabilities.

Source: RFE/RL

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rheinmetall, Bulgaria, factories

Related Articles:

Experts Discuss Europe’s Multi-Layered Drone Defense and Bulgaria’s Role in the Project

Bulgaria took part in a videoconference of EU defense ministers discussing the proposed a “drone wall,” an initiative aimed at strengthening Europe’s air defenses

Politics » Defense | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Card Payments Key to Smoother Euro Transition in Bulgaria

Card payments are set to make the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria easier for both consumers and merchants, according to Polina Toskova, head of a company providing cashless payment infrastructure

Business » Finance | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Loses Half of Its Drinking Water: Experts Warn of Growing Scarcity

On average, around half of Bulgaria’s drinking water is lost as it travels through the country’s water supply network

Society » Environment | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Cool Morning, Mild Afternoon: Bulgaria’s Forecast for September 30

On Monday, September 30, the weather across most of Bulgaria will be predominantly sunny

Society » Environment | September 29, 2025, Monday // 17:06

Robbie Williams Concert Scandal: Bulgarian Inspectors Fired After Demanding €300 Bribe

The Ministry of Transport has dismissed two long-serving inspectors from the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” after they were caught extorting truck drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert in Sofia

Politics | September 29, 2025, Monday // 15:39

Bulgaria Hosts George Simion and European Conservatives for High-Level Talks

Romanian politician and former presidential candidate George Simion, along with Poland’s former Prime Minister (2017–2023) Mateusz Morawiecki, will travel to Bulgaria as special guests of the Bureau of the European Conservatives and Reformists

World » EU | September 29, 2025, Monday // 15:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Moves to Strengthen Air Security with EU-Funded Anti-Drone Systems

Bulgaria is set to acquire its own anti-drone systems, with the Ministry of Defence planning the purchase through a loan secured under the European SAFE instrument

Politics » Defense | September 29, 2025, Monday // 15:08

Bulgaria and U.S. Pledge Closer Cooperation on Security, Economy, and Technology

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgiev met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a transatlantic dinner hosted by the U.S. Department of State, attended by foreign ministers from NATO allies and partner nations

Politics » Defense | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 08:00

Bulgaria Hosts European Spartan Exercise 2025 with Low-Flying Aircraft Warning

Bulgaria has officially launched the large-scale international flight exercise European Spartan Exercise 2025 (ESE 25) at Bezmer Air Base

Politics » Defense | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 15:03

Bulgarian MiG-29 and Romanian F-16 Complete Joint Airspace Defense Exercise (VIDEO)

Bulgarian and Romanian fighter pilots recently carried out a joint air policing exercise, successfully completing all operational procedures for monitoring and controlling shared airspace

Politics » Defense | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 18:40

Bulgarian Navy Neutralizes Drone 80 km Off Varna in Black Sea Operation Featuring Allies

The Bulgarian Navy has carried out a successful operation in the Black Sea, neutralizing an unmanned surface vessel detected off the coast of Varna

Politics » Defense | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 15:02

Bulgaria and Poland Join Forces to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Digital Services

Bulgaria and Poland have agreed that closer cooperation in the field of cybersecurity is essential, stressing the need for joint efforts to strengthen protection systems against digital threats

Politics » Defense | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 10:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria